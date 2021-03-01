squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I see from the pictures they had a good turnout for the Queen Bee fundraiser, and I hope it helped. I also saw that no one was wearing a mask and I find that somewhat disappointing. I hope everyone stays COVID-free.
The person who squawked, “Dilapidated houses and businesses have been an ongoing problem for years. Any commissioner that uses the pandemic as an excuse for slow work through the courts should not be holding public office.” I was not referring to all dilapidated houses and businesses in Dougherty County. My references were one dilapidated business and two other houses in my district. — Commissioner Anthony Jones
For 125 years or so, my household garbage has been picked up on Tuesday morning. Three weeks ago it was picked up late Wednesday, the next week on Wednesday again (a Monday holiday, so I’ll let that one slide). Last week it was on Thursday, after calling to let them know. Maybe they should change their name from EXpress to REgress.
One squawker compared the red state migration to a plague of locusts. I migrated to this state, voted for Ossoff and Warnock, and next year will vote for whatever Democrat runs for governor. Us so-called locusts have turned this state from red to blue. One question for you: How you like me now? From the blue state of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
Squawker, you are misinformed. Commissioner Young was correct. No new grocery stores were opened. Existing stores were simply renamed. That doesn’t help anyone have better access to food.
Like the song says, our true leader and real president — the great Donald Trump — will rise again.
We are interfering too much in other nations’ domestic affairs. We cannot change their culture. All ruling parties try to protect their power –- same as we do. So let’s mind our own business and don’t turn friendly or neutral countries into our enemy.
Amazing photo in Monday’s paper of the doctor looking at the heart image. I know I’ll be considered an old codger, but the advancement being made in medicine — at Phoebe and throughout the world — is simply amazing. And yet the world was devastated by a tiny virus. Amazing.
The Honey Jam was awesome. It was nice to see so many people smiling again. I hope the radio station will sponsor more events like this. And, yes, I wore my mask when I was close to other people, and I sat with my family in a place away from everyone else.
So tell me once more why my taxes should bail out California for some of the jack-ass decisions they have made in their economic situation?
Hey, sports fans, remember when things like the Super Bowl, March Madness and spring training mattered? I’m having trouble working up enthusiasm about any of those things that I once considered so important. Nothing like a little perspective.
Carlton’s article Sunday was spot on. I travel over much of the U.S. and have visited upstate New York. At the risk of being called every kind of racist in the world, I will tell you that trashy towns are about demographics, plain and simple. It is the demographics, my friend.
