A story in the Herald said Albany is the poorest city in Georgia. But by my calculations, there are more Mercedeses and BMWs per capita here than any other city I know. And "Help Wanted" signs everywhere. Go figure.
I really miss the old crosstown football rivalry games between Deerfield-Windsor and Sherwood Christian. Those were some great matchups.
Hey, Chris Cohilas, what are you running for now?
According to a story on the last page of the Herald on Monday, the federal government is willing to pay half the cost of providing 1,500 more nursing home beds for veterans, but helping veterans is not even a minor priority for Kemp. Georgia can do better.
Trump has complimented and fawned over Putin numerous times. Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons if he is interfered with in his illegal war against Ukraine. How do you Trumpsters justify your support for this immoral man?
Dawson post office, tell your driver that Goose Hollow Road is not Atlanta Motor Speedway. Speed limit out here is 35-45.
If Donald Trump goes to prison, then Hillary Clinton should go as well and for a longer period of time.
You Squawkers who send in rants that are nothing more than the talking points from your party's latest idiotic political ads are pretty pathetic. Here's an idea: Push away from your keyboards, turn off Fox News and live your life.
We need to raise taxes so we can install 5 mph bumpers on all of the asteroids. It will save the earth.
i have read many editorials in Georgia papers in Columbus, Valdosta, Macon, etc., but I have never read an editorial about a 75-year-old, ex-cocaine addict, homosexual alcoholic when we are in such grave times. You might think those things would be more important that a damn concert in Atlanta.
I thought Dougherty County property taxes were not supposed to go up until next year? Just got this years tax bill, due in three months, and about 20% increase from county alone. Really? Can we get an itemized statement for what these taxes actually pay?
This local forum certainly has some left-leaning crybabies and dunce hat Democratic militants. Don't let them stop you, Patriot, from standing our ground with the truth. I will get the first round of cold beer after the midterms. Navy Vet.
SMRs constantly prove they are hypocrites whose only weapons are lying, misdirection and deflection. One accuses the "White House" of sending immigrants "from the border to Republican states in the dead of night." He offers as much evidence as Trump offers that he declassified documents ... none. Signed, Yours Truly
Just one question Donald: If the FBI planted documents in your home why do you need them back? Careful now, you will be admitting to a crime.
I've done some terrible things for money, like getting up early to go to work.
Abrams, Bishop, and Warnock need to lose to send a clear message to the politicians that we have had enough of this administration's programs.
Correction: Combine the low IQ of a highly educated idiot with unfounded arrogance, and you get a tyrant. And that is exactly what was sitting in the White House.
