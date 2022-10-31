squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You’ve gotta be kidding. Don’t go to any city commission meetings and only complain after things go amok? Then threaten to withhold your vote next time? Get real, you are nothing for politicians to fear.
You can avoid reality, but you cannot avoid the consequences of avoiding reality.
How many “baby-mamas” does Herschel have?
Maybe in addition to giving city commissioners huge raises, we can also hire private secretaries for all of them to answer all those damned phone calls that they obviously find annoying. Answering phones and kinda doing their jobs appear to be too much for them to handle.
I’ll have to see the Navy get that submarine up the Chattahoochee to Atlanta to believe it.
President Obama should have started his “I’ll Save the Democrat Party Tour” earlier. He’ll never get to all 54 states before Nov. 8.
Regarding the Paul Pelosi attack: It didn’t take long for conspiracy theorist’s to blame the GOP for his assault or is this a Jussie Smollett sequel for midterm elections?
For all those annoying phone calls — the ones they actually do answer and the majority of which they don’t — these selfish individuals on the city commission say they deserve an almost $8,000 pay increase. I’ll come answer the phones for them for half that.
Go woke, go broke.
Ukraine will have a cold winter and cold homes because of Putin. America will experience the same because of the president. Do you see any difference?
You never heard of poll workers being threatened until Trump and his MAGA followers came on the political scene.
I hate to say it, but after sitting in the Publix parking lot waiting on my wife, I have concluded there are people that have no business wearing stretch pants. I didn’t know they made them that big.
My opinion: Biden seemed eager for Putin to invade Ukraine so he could go with the rescue. No negotiation when it was possible. When only rubble is left and many are dead, Biden will again vow, “Whatever it takes” and “as long as it takes” to rebuild.
Politicians getting tired of supporting Ukraine’s effort to fight a blatant aggressor should look at their history books (assuming they can read) and briefly review the conduct of Germany between 1932 and 1939. They might just see that spending money on Ukraine now is better than spending our children’s blood at some later date.
Way past time to stop throwing taxpayers’ money at GPB. If they cannot stand on their own two feet ... tough luck.
Jon Howard is the person behind the move to get city officials on a pension plan. Why not? He’s in a ward that keeps sending him back term after term even though he gets very little done on behalf of his constituents. He is the poster child for term limits.
It’s not too late for Trump to appear at a political rally somewhere and say something bad about a favored Republican candidate.
Bo Dorough, Jon Howard, Jalen Johnson, Dip Gaines, Chad Warbington, Demetrius Young ... these are the people who voted themselves huge raises for “having to answer all those calls we get.” Remember those names if they appear on ballots in the future. Vote them all out.
