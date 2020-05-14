Hey squawker, you're not a "registered Democrat" in the state of Georgia, because in Georgia voters do not register by party. Fake Squawk.
Yes. Going back to the library.
Republicans have lost the right to criticize anyone — Democrat, communist, even their own children — for lying. Their convoluted, laughable attempts to justify Trump’s lies have a taken away any moral authority they ever had.
Wow, the new museum building downtown will look beautiful.
The DAD who accuses Trump of lying has it all wrong. Trump can't hold a candle to the Democratic liars such as the Clintons, Pelosi, Comey, Biden, and the worst of all, Shifty Schiff.
I can't recall seeing any squawks using profane or vile language in reference to Donald Trump supporters or Republicans by any other party. Yet there's references such as DAD (dumb a--Democrat) squawks by SMRs, which are so typical of them and so typical of the guy in the White House. So sad you have to use such language to get your point across.
Fletcher didn't tell you not to smoke. He said smoking was dangerous and should be taxed to the max. Why would you construe this and lie? Maybe smoking has gotten to your brain already.
I truly am disappointed in the USMC for the caliber of some of their officers. Of course, the FBI has the same problem; a few bad apples give the whole organization a black eye.
I apologize to Albany for voting for Bo and Chad. I thought they would bring a positive change to Albany. I was totally wrong, and they are an embarrassment.
If you want to be free, be able to think for yourself, vote Republican. If you want to be a slave to the plantation and have the government tell you when you can go to the restroom, vote Democrat.
I seriously recommend that The Albany Herald limit squawks by the same person (such as Y-T) to once a month at most. That's consistent with how Letters to the Editor are handled and how local radio stations limit contest winners to a reasonable frequency. This will help keep individuals, no matter their POV, from dominating the Squawkbox.
To be honest, I have wanted to spray a lot of people with Lysol before this started.
Yours truly was trained in the Marine Corps after the PC police ravaged it. And he worked for government his whole life. No wonder he's so much in love with big government and anything Democratic. He's what we call a "10 percenter."
Squawker, you missed the reason for the necessity of public outrage. Flint, Michigan, police have already arrested and charged the black suspects for the May 1 murder of the black security guard. The two white men who murdered the black jogger Feb. 23 were sent home, never charged nor arrested until public outrage and a public video.
I don't get the hate for Dr. Fauci. The man has done nothing more than give facts and suggestions. Instead of following the guidelines of people who have studied and worked for years to keep Americans safe, so many here ignore what experts advise and follow the Orange Buffoon, who can't even construct a legitimate sentence. No wonder the USA has more deaths and COVID-19 cases than anywhere else in the world.
