Lorenzo Heard defeating Chris Cohilas, like Dip Gaines defeating B.J. Fletcher, are both examples of far less capable candidates being elected due to people voting along racial lines. Just another nail in Albany’s coffin.
I think Lorenzo Heard winning the election is a good thing. He’s been spending millions of taxpayer dollars behind the “nonprofit” tag for too long. He’s hid behind the skirt of his sheeplike cult for years, it will be interesting to see how well he does under scrutiny and operating in the open.
OK, Carlton, you have gone and done it again. You have called a spade a spade. I am afraid that your words will fall on deaf ears. I wish I knew how to get people to see it.
Whoever wrote the news article about the Robb School shooting in Texas on page B3 should be ashamed. It’s incomplete and without any real facts. Was this someone trying to be first to get something in print?
Carlton hit it dead on about education. It is free — anyone can learn a trade and make a decent living.
I’m not a fan of the military renaming effort ... but if it is going to happen, they’ve started with some good recommendations ... namely, Fort Moore/Fort Benning. Col. Moore helped get the 1st Air Cav set up in the early ’60s, and his wife was a leader in making things better for active-duty families. Check out the preliminary list on ArmyTimes.com.
Not that anyone’s surprised, but before these innocent children’s bodies were even cold, the gun ghouls started defending their weapons in case anyone threw out the dreaded gun control suggestion. Not a word, though, about the dead bodies of those children. I’m sure some will suggest the kids should have been armed.
A great job shout-out to Bronx, N.Y., District Attorney Darcel Clark, who called on local rappers to “quit using music to encourage violence.” She has challenged them to use their music to benefit the community. Outstanding. The Patriot
Sure hope all the Deerfield teachers enjoy their raises. I wonder how they’ll spend it at their houses on 30A?
Former President George W. Bush, Congress and the NRA have all these mass shooting victims’ blood on their hands. Bush refused to renew the ban on the sale of military-style weapons, Congress continues to fail to ban such weapons. Why do we continue re-electing these sorry politicians when the majority of us support sensible gun control?
Patriot, I want you to know that I am a patriot as well, but I can be one without being an a$$.
Dougherty County, you are absolutely screwed. This is going to be like watching a slow motion train wreck ... here comes the circus. You reap what you sow. Wonder how long it takes the county to get sued on a separation of church and state issue?
All Raphael Warnock has done while in office is try to push legislation that will help the people of Georgia. But Herschel Walker, who lives in Texas and has proven to be a pretty sleazy character, could carry a football when he played at Georgia decades ago. So I’m going to vote for Herschel, even if somebody has to tell him where Washington is.
