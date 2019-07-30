squawkbox
The governor needs to send in the GBI and clean house in the city and county government.
You want a “why,” Ken Dyer? Why did you agree to give that unqualified person a large contract at taxpayer expense without getting it approved by the School Board?
If Democrats ever had any couth, they definitely lost it in 2016.
Negative Nancy, I bet you are a real joy to be around.
Trump’s greed, lust and lying are going to be his downfall.
The Squawker said that Social Security is an entitlement, not a handout from taxpayers like food stamps, etc. That’s just plain wrong. The plan was that most people would die before they collected much. But people are living longer now, so current taxpayers are footing more of the bills. Most Social Security recipients get more than what they paid in.
I wonder if all the problems I am currently having with HDTV are really the result of weather and atmospheric interference as the networks I called claimed, or part of a plot to get folks back on cable and satellite networks.
Those folks who complained about Spectra when they first came here are so far off base. They said Albany “deserved” hip-hop shows. One of the biggest acts out right now came to the Civic Center and flopped miserably. Meanwhile, the shows with veteran acts continue to draw sell-out crowds. For anything to work here, the people have to support it.
Squawker — that means don’t swear to God. If you do this, “I will never do so-and-so again” ... because He will hold you to that contract. So it is best not to.
Carlton, do you “emphasize” with a local nonprofit, or do you “empathize?”
Beautiful picture of the bridge over the Flint in Tuesday’s Herald. Sometimes we take such beauty for granted. There are some pretty amazing things in our community if we’d just take a moment to appreciate them.
All that bull with Mueller and collusion and Russians and other such nonsense is over with. Put aside your anger and get on the side of righteousness. Put your faith in Donald Trump and he will lead this country to the promised land of greatness. Trump 4-ever!
Every time there’s a mass shooting, it’s always in a state run by the Democratic party.
“You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.” Adrian Rogers
Thank you for the story about the Fridays on the Flint shows. I haven’t seen anything about them and wasn’t aware they were going on. It’s a great idea and a perfect venue. I will be there Friday and every Friday after that they have one. How about more of a head’s up, Spectra?
The Democrats think they have a beautiful strategy but should occasionally look at the results.
The Democrats created this Russia collusion thing, fact. Then they used an old man as a figurehead that was not even involved in the investigation. The real criminals are the DNC, Hillary and all her good ole boys. PERIOD.