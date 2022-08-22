squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Elected positions requiring part-time work should not be in the pension plan. While perhaps not uncommon, officials in counties with such provisions voted them in for themselves, much like a pay raise. Nip it in the bud.
Thanks for featuring these star athletes in the “Fabulous Fifteen” series. It’s refreshing to read about these fine young men.
Almost all companies have abandoned pension plans for 401-K plans due to the high cost of maintaining a pension plan. Yet our City Commission is considering adding elected officials to their plan. This will result in a huge liability to the taxpayers and increased budget pressure in the future.
Thank you, squawker, for those kind words. Whenever a local liberal gets roasted for their truly moronic public behavior, the fact-callers get some grief from the out-of-touch artsy fartsy crowd. Funny but sad. The Patriot
Liz Chaney is totally delusional. Comparing herself to Abraham Lincoln? What a joke. Abraham Lincoln, Liz is not. She thinks she has a shot at becoming president? Newsflash: Wyoming isn’t the only state in the country she is unliked.
“Perhaps one day someone may attack her [Abrams] or a member of her family?” What a despicable thing to spew about any candidate. But this is what the GOP has devolved into. You don’t have to go to the city to find senseless crime. Atlanta is full of it. Let’s hope you or your family doesn’t reap the seed you have sown.
Being born and raised in Albany, I remember the Saturday afternoons of “going to town” with my parents when our downtown was vibrant. I wonder why the HPC has not been more concerned with preservation of other properties in our town. Most of us support the preservation of historic areas, but we also know when to sacrifice for the greater good.
Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” laid the groundwork to elect Trump and destroy democracy as we know it.
Several states are seeing their downtown areas losing participation in this area. It is mainly because people are afraid of the violence associated with downtown shopping. Muggings, attacks, gangs, etc. This is the result of DA’s and Judges allowing swinging-door policies. Sad.
Yours Truly, we good spellers must stick together. Love it!
Like the gladiator in the Arena, I continue to vanquish all challengers. Having dispatched the Patriot, I guess the Republican is next in line. I look forward to the challenge my unmet friend and Let The Games Begin! Vote Blue! Abrams and Warnock 2022. Biden 2024. Signed, Yours Truly
Precluding false assumptions and judgmental interpretation, the school squawk is a crude and rude (however truthful it may be) satirical commentary on how to get what you want done in America. When is anything decided by reason and intellect?
That was a good one Yours Truly! Republicans just like your Fuhrer/Emperor, we see you without your clothes on.
The United States had all these diseases under control or elimated until all these people from other countries were allowed here bringing these diseases with them.
