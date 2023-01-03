Henry Mathis has served this community well in the past until he ran into his legal problems. I don't know if he has the backing of younger voters, but he certainly has the business qualifications to serve as mayor.
On Jan 6, Trump had the power to call up the National Guard to help law enforcement defend the Capitol from his terrorists. He chose not to do this. How do you Trumpsters defend this lack of action?
The County Commission's headed for ruin, so, yeah, by all means, let's elect Henry Mathis mayor. He and Heard can devise a master plan that works for all two of them ... as the taxpayers pay increasingly higher taxes or move out of the county.
Bread is like the sun. It rises in the yeast and sets in the waist.
Instead of condemning “the Talented Mr. Santos” for lying about his entire life (not just embellishing his resume), what does a RINO do? (S)he immediately defects to Adam Schiff. Wrong is wrong, no matter the political party. In today’s GOP, few stand up for what’s right. They just deny, deflect or stay quiet.
For all you sports fanatics who live and die with the skills of wealthy, spoiled athletes who care only for the money or, in college, for the scholarships and now payola, when things happen like the Monday night horror, you realize just how meaningless these games are.
From the U.S. government: 39% of the people on welfare are white, 38% of the people on welfare are black. Since the black population is about 18-20% of the U.S. population, that means a lot more black people per capita are on welfare.
When is Steven Carter going to man up and stand up to these commissioners who are illegally making a mockery of our government? Subadan, at least, had the guts to tell them things they didn't necessarily want to hear because it was the truth. Carter is nothing but a rubber stamp for some corrupt local politicians.
I agree with a Squawk in the Jan. 2 edition of the Herald: All squawks should be anonymous. I believe this paper is aiding the revolutionists in helping to create dissension and hatred by allowing this.
Pat Riot, "You can't handle the truth." Hence, we are exposed several times a week to your toxic utterances. The Herald should take care. The slip-and-fall lawyers are now taking on toxic waste exposure cases. Prevent contamination. Raise your intelligence shields, arm your truth torpedoes, fire at will, dispelling misinformation and flat-out lies.
It doesn't matter if you are black, white, Hispanic or Asian, there are good and bad people in all groups. It's sad that we don't look for the good in people; we only see the color of their skin. People who see things that way are the biggest problem in our country, state and city. And when you elect some of them, you complicate the problem exponentially.
Albany did not and never has had a problem with accidents when the lights were flashing at school zones. Did the camera company make campaign donations to city/county commissioners to allow these speed traps to exist, especially the one where the school entrance is nowhere near Slappey Drive?
