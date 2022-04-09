squawkbox@albanyherald.com
April 7, 2022 will be etched in my memory, as it will my granddaughter’s. She was elated to see, as she put it, “someone like me” confirmed as the first black Supreme Court Justice. What a great day!
Albany is so large that my carrier leaves the post office at 9 a.m. and doesn’t get to my home until 6 p.m. Seems to me the poor carrier is overworked. They should hire some unemployed person to help. The answer could be to let the carrier work out of the west Albany Post Office.
I love Herschel Walker as much as the average Georgia fan, if not more. However, with the baggage he brings with him from legal problems, I think Gary Black is the better choice to win it all.
Carlton, your take on public assistance has some merit, obviously. I agree that there is fraud, other forms of abuse of the system and habitual training for reliance on the system. The problem I see is that too many of your readers hold the opinion that those programs should be eliminated. Perhaps you can delve into what they are really are supporting.
Poor Will Smith. The next 10 years he won’t be allowed to attend that show with the worst ratings in 20 years. Crying shame. The Patriot
Squawker who is concerned about how Stacey Abrams made her money: You didn’t seem that concerned that Donald Trump made his money through bankruptcies, cheating creditors out of money they were owed. Maybe you have a problem with her “demographics,” or maybe you just worship Trump like the rest of those goobers.
Media and Washington now admit COVID stimulus was the worse financial debacle in U.S. history. I told them and you that very thing more than two years ago. America has eaten the flesh of its children’s children and having grown a taste for it, we now only beg for more.
So sad, even if you don’t like him as a president, to see old man Joe wandering around in a fog while King Barry and laughing Kamala bask in the adoration of their silly sycophants. Jill Biden should be so ashamed of herself, but I don’t think she knows the meaning.
I didn’t think it possible, but Lindsey Graham makes the South look even worse than it ever has ... and that’s saying something.
Why do the weather people have to be seen on TV? We can see what’s happening without them being on the middle of the TV screen. I guess they feel like they are so very important, but they get the forecast from the National Weather Service like everyone else.
Things here are so bad here, a truckload of Americans was caught sneaking into Mexico.
Our inept government is sending hundreds of billions of dollars to people with false COVID relief claims. The applications for this money were mostly unchecked. What kind of government just hands out billions of working people’s money without even checking? And in a few days ,this same government is asking working people to send more money.
Biden is just like his idol, Obama. Everything bad that happens is somebody else’s fault. In a Democrat’s mind, bad things are somebody else’s fault.
Herschel Walker has a degree in common sense, enough said.
