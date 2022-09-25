squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A gigantic thank you to Albany and the surrounding area for making Theatre Albany’s “Matilda the Musical” a phenomenal success. Watch for more great shows this season.
How do landlords and people that rent apartments and houses or duplexes expect us to pay $700 to $1,800 dollars or more a month for rent when some make only $11 an hour? Somebody please make it make sense. We can’t find a decent place to live now.
I was there, too, Fletcher, and you’re right. These wonderful songs performed by this amazing artist was an emotional rollercoaster as I too remembered important times in my life. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
When Herschel Walker said, “I will debate Rev. Warnock anywhere anytime,” did he really mean “as long as there is no media or public access?”
The Editorial Board nailed it: Walker is afraid to debate Warnock because Walker is a mush-mouth with no clue of the actual issues that face our government. Come on, Herschel, you said any time, anywhere. Put up or shut up.
Thanks for your service, Hope Campbell. But Albany isn’t interested in preserving things from the past that were a part of what made it once great.
I so loved the wonderful article on O’She, a young lady I admire greatly. Her talent is obvious; this article offers an inside look at her life. Thank you for sharing.
There is great sin in denying help and compassion to the terrorized, desperate and deserving. For these, Carlton is absolutely right. Without law, leadership and structure, however, there is great wrong, chaos, more suffering and inhumanity, a breeding ground for the fall of a nation.
The fact that there’s a highway to hell and only a stairway to heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers.
Just a word of advice to anyone who wants to vote in the upcoming election: If you want to make sure that your vote counts, you better be sure to vote in person and not with a mail-in ballot. The way the postal service operates today, you cannot trust them to get your ballot where it needs to be on time. It might be delivered sometime in 2023 if at all.
You would love a flamboyant, homosexual singer. If I’d owned any of Elton John’s albums or CDs in the ’70s, I would have trashed them the minute he said he was gay.
Trumpsters, do you support QANON, because your leader does? What is wrong with you people?
Your story about O’She answered a lot of questions I had about her. She is very talented, and I thank her for opening up and letting all of us in on her life.
Poor Donald. The walls are closing in on him, and pretty soon they’re going to be prison walls. That Vaccinated Man
Most of us have never been fired. I have fired people. Most know it’s coming, so hard feelings are avoided. But there are those who on the way out steal everything that’s not nailed down. Can say I’ve never had one steal company documents. Donald, you can keep the stapler, but we sent the FBI for our documents.
Herschel Walker ain’t afraid of Raphael Warnock, and he’ll prove it at the Oct. 14 debate in Savannah. I’ve got a feeling our current senator is going to get the surprise of his life.
