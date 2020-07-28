squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Another two manufacturing plants to open in north Georgia to employ almost 600 workers. Hey, Gov. Kemp, ever heard of south Georgia?
Angry Ocilla squawker, I think you missed the entire fairway with your tee shot. The Herald editor has printed a load of conservative squawks from me and others since the column’s inception. Having left-wing squawks included is what makes it all work. I know my crowd, “the way over 50 IQs,” are not idiots. Many of our submissions are printed weekly. Better check your own test score before writing that next squawk.
Re: Covid19/Schools/Conventions, obviously you don’t see the distinction between apples and elephants.
I was watching the procession carrying Congressman John Lewis from the airport to the Capitol. The roadside was so littered with trash I thought they were in Albany. For heaven’s sakes, could not someone have cleaned the route?
Rhetoric: of activist and politics; assaulting and consuming in its polemic of an undecipherable entangled language. Its unrelenting terms; liberal, conservative, neo, paleo, Marxist, fascist, socialist, populism, nationalist, left, right, etc., serve only to; defame, divide, justify, incite and destroy society. As history, it’s end is war.
Hey SMRs, when someone gets the China virus, do you think their last words before they die are, “This virus is a hoax?”
In the first week of the MLB season, one team has 11 cases of the virus. It may be an even shorter season than they thought.
Yes, the virus started in China, but a January 28th tweet from your dictator, DJT, said I want to thank China for its transparency on the virus and for the people of the United States I would like to personally thank President Xi. According to this, China did not hide any information.
Masked Man, there is an ugly rumor going around that you shot Tonto. Sources say you shot him when you found out what “Ke-mo-sabe” really means.
“We must consider ourselves privileged to live at this rarest of moments in human history, when so many are so fortunate in their moral constitutions that they can confidently ascribe all fault to others.” — Glenn Arbery, From The Imaginative Conservative.
I don’t know our coroner Michael Fowler or anything about him, but I find him to be informative and his faith to be inspiring. The person who keeps complaining sounds jealous.. Kindness goes a long way.
The only folks keeping us locked down from COVID are the antimaskers. Y’all keep spreading the disease around.
The cancel culture is driven by misguided protesters who wish to destroy every statue that reminds them of the founders and builders of this great nation. They have not spared Columbus, and former presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Grant, etc. Yet they have not proposed a single constructive idea for the betterment of this country.
Misinformed squawker, we Second Amendment folks know it will be the Democratic gun control nuts like Biden, Schumer and Pelosi who are dumb enough to come for our guns, not Trump. Hats off to those federal officers kicking looters’ tails in Portland and Seattle.
