Why does Coroner Fowler continue to tell everyone to praise God? If God is in control, then it was God’s plan for people to suffer and die. It’s no different than the Great Flood. Please leave it out of the governmental briefings.
Chuck “Fake News” Todd went on the air with an edited video of AG Barr in which he chastised Barr for something that Todd had deleted from the video. Doesn’t Todd know that there are legitimate news outlets that would show the unedited video? This wasn’t the first time Todd has done this kind of thing. It makes me wonder about a network that keeps him employed.
Yours Truly ain’t nothing but a bunch of hot air, just like some of the rest of us.
I am a registered Democrat that hasn’t voted Democrat in many years. I would rather have a government of the people, by the people and for the people. With Democrats, you get a government of the government, for the government and ruled by the government.
I think the Yours Truly squawker and the now long-gone Fake Christian Squawker are the same person. Always picking on Republicans who are trying to save the world from the corruption of Democrats.
Trump lies: “I alone can fix it” (the government). Trump has broken it into smaller pieces. “I got the biggest electoral college win since Reagan.” Bush and Obama had bigger wins each time. I’ll deliver a “phenomenal health care plan.” Trump’s lack of medical help is killing people. “Everyone who wants a test will get tested” like he often does. After three months everyone still can’t get a test. Trump is a failure.
Shout out to the armed robbers that were wearing their masks and social distancing while attempting to kick a door in. You may have advanced your door-kicking skills if you didn’t weigh 80 pounds soaked in concrete. I wish you skinny-jeaned armed robbers could read so you could read this. At least you made the angry Lowe’s/Publix guy happy by wearing your masks.
I shop at the Publix in Lee County. If you choose not to wear a mask, please shop at Walmart, where folks don’t seem to be aware of keeping safe.
Why do they interrupt TV channels at 4 p.m. or any other time so often for the coronavirus? All they do is say the same old bull every time. When they find a cure, fine. Until than, we’ve had enough.
Yours Truly can’t even polish a Marine’s boots.
Dr. Fauci and other doctors are fear-mongering liberals that testified in a Senate hearing for the sole purpose of instilling fear to the American public. Their biggest fear is people going back to work and building the economy back up.
Why do these Trumpers follow him so blindly? Perhaps they identify with the lying, degrading nastiness and ignorance. Birds of a feather flock together.
I wish I was as smart as you know who because I didn’t know that the Judge in Texas was black. What does one being white and one being black have to do with it anyway? If both had been white or both been black, he would have had to rack his feeble brain to think of something else to spew his hatred about. I don’t know why so many DADS have to always bring up the race card.
