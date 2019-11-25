What a great article about the program that Deerfield is providing fifth-grade students on “Why America is Free.” A six-week course that actually immerses the students in in a way of life about colonial America and our independence. What a great teaching concept that these students will never forget.
Good article on Albany entertainment improvements in Sunday's Herald. but speaking of the Albany Civic Center, is it not true that Mayor James Gray put up his own personal money to start building the civic center? So why would the leadership of Dougherty/Albany take his name off of that building? Another example of people wanting to change history?
The facts: Bo Dorough was paid $7,200 for the eight years he was on the City Commission. Dorothy Hubbard received a salary of $15,000 from 2008 to 2011, and has been paid $25,000 a year since 2012.
The Top 5 gutless and untruthful Republicans in Congress: Moscow Mitch, Graham, Ron Johnson, Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan.
I'd focus less on the new Flint River Trail that'll lead to Radium Springs Garden and more on housing for the homeless vets who served our country and for the homeless in general.
You'll get angry responses from the Trump worshipers, but I found your column on the state of our government quite compelling. Our Congressional leaders truly lack courage, and that has led so many to blindly follow a man who has no moral compass. Sad.
Go vote Bo Dorough on December 3. That's Tuesday of next week.
Why does no one step forward as the source of absentee ballot request forms sent to Lee voters in the District 152 race? Who wants it so bad as to pay over $1 for each one sent? Honesty, please.
When there were people like Reba and Brooks and Dunn at the Civic Center, the attendance was tremendous. Now all we get are groups that can barely fill the smaller venue. Top talent shows of any type of music will never return to Albany because Albany has a reputation as an unsafe city.
Loved the old picture on the front of Monday's paper. I'm going to get a copy of that book about the Dixie Highway. It looks intriguing.
Trump's tariffs have hurt Thrush aircraft. They do 70% of their business internationally. Trump supporters are still in the dark.
If the state of Georgia only mandates three poll workers and runoffs traditionally draw fewer voters than general elections, why the extra worker?
So Frank Griffin says Bill Yearta will represent everyone in District 152. Why did Yearta publicly declare he would put Worth County first right after the election? Or is he simply courting voters with what he hopes they want to hear?
Tyler Johnson, the third Republican contender in the special election for the House District 152 seat, has endorsed Jim Quinn. It is critical for the citizens of Lee County to vote Dec. 3 to send Jim Quinn to Atlanta representing District 152. I repeat, it is critical for the citizens of Lee County to vote Dec. 3rd.
Has anyone else noticed how much cooler it is since daylight saving time ended? I guess we need that extra hour of sunshine to stave off the coming ice age after all.