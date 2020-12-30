You know something is wrong when $340 million is spent to get a job that pays $200,000 a year.
$2 trillion CARES Act: The most mismanaged and fraud-ridden government giveaway program in history. Oops, they have done it again. $900 billion, 5,600-page stimulus, with $28 trillion in national debt. Why not make it $2 trillion or, better yet, $5 trillion? It’s our children’s children’s problem, not ours.
Perry Buchanan's article about staying safe in the gym was good, but in listing 14 things to consider in being safe, wearing a mask was never mentioned. In a gym, when people are exercising hard and exhaling hard out into the common air, protecting yourself with a mask is both common sense and responsible. It was a disappointing omission.
For all you squawkers who entertain me on an almost daily basis, Happy New Year! I hope this is one where we have less serious matters to squawk about.
In 2021, the Republican-led Georgia legislature will try to stop "no-excuse" absentee voting and cut early voting days in future elections. Republican leaders will also use the 2020 Census count to redraw larger Republican-led voting districts. Why? It's necessary for them to suppress the vote of other parties to keep their control of power.
Why would Ms. Fletcher agree to accept the Election Board’s decision on fraudulent ballots? The only person who understood the request was Annabelle Stubs. They definitely need more people on the board who understand what you’re attempting to accomplish; they never understood that process. Lord, help us.
It's time for the silent majority and true Patriots to stand and be heard. Vote Republican.
Once more the contraband cellphones in prisons are causing big problems. Make the feds allow cellphone blockers at all prisons. Even if it inconveniences some honest folks.
The media need to get the president's comments rather than the president-elect's on things going on in the country. Trump is still the leader, no matter how much the left wants to forget him. I don't want to hear Biden until he is the president.
WALB TV ... Have they not made enough money on this election? It seems 95% of their content is nothing but political ads. Stop selling your soul.
One anti-Loeffler/Perdue ad says I shouldn't vote for them because they live in big houses. Another ad says they haven't earned my vote. I don't care what size house they live in, and Ossoff and Warnock certainly have not earned my vote.
This COVID-19 is nothing more than a strain of the flu bug. The CDC has been lying to all of us.
For the coming year, I would love to see a whole lot less of the so-called expert Dr. Fauci on TV. The yapping little man never met a camera he didn't love, and the only people who could be wrong more often and still keep their jobs are weather forecasters.
Failed leadership: Reported anxiety among stimulus proponents because of rollcall Congressional vote identifies yea and nay votes by representatives' names. Meaning: Voting for what is right succumbs to fear of political fallout. The good of the nation surrenders to self-preservation.
