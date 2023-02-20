squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Jimmy Carter: America’s last moral president.
Congratulations, ASU supporters, on being more racist than the people you accuse of being racist. The white QB was singing rap song lyrics written by black people.
Fletcher, you seem to be so concerned about the rights of black people, gay people and transgender people. What about us white people? And, if I’m not mistaken, aren’t you white?
I see the burned-out house is being cleaned up. The power of the Squawkbox!
EM + YT + VM = intolerance x racism + ignorance, squared. Signed, Old Corps
Another string of mass shootings, and the administration knee-jerks with “more gun control.” The time for that is past. The guns are out there, and nothing can change that since criminals don’t by definition obey laws. What we need now is “people control.”
Cal Thomas is the Devil.
We need laws requiring every living, breathing human being to carry a gun, automatic, if possible. That’ll teach those dirty bad guys. And the NRA will be so happy. They and their supporters can quit telling us how people kill people not guns. If criminals had bananas, I guess they’d banana folks to death.
Biden just visited Ukraine to show our support against Russia’s illegal war against that country. Captain Bonespurs received five fake deferments to avoid any war conflicts.
My wife kept complaining that I was not putting the cap back on the toothpaste. I changed my ways and, after a week of being diligent, she asked why I quit brushing my teeth.
Just how many firearms crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent? Not many. Most are dealt away with and never pushed to the federal level. If you want gun control, enforce the laws to the fullest extent.
Fedrick should be the one resigning not Duckworth. What a pitiful, discriminatory path she is leading this university down.
More than a month ago, I reported a water leak to Albany Water, Gas & Light. As of today, the leak still has not been repaired even though the power lines and utilities have been flagged. We as taxpayers deserve better.
I have heard it many times from both blacks and whites: What a better place Albany would be if Yours Truly would just take his unrelenting hatred, racism and arrogance and jut disappear.
“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” I’m asking all you gun-toting folks, how’s that well-regulated militia part working for you? Don’t care about it? Didn’t think so.
You fake Christians worship an immoral and corrupt man. Read about Jimmy Carter and you’ll see what a life of service he has led and what it means to be a true Christian.
SMRs, if Trump is indicted in Atlanta and refuses to show up for trial, Will “Gov. Meatball Ron” expedite him to Atlanta? Watch for the fireworks.
I read in the Herald another story of a “career criminal” being arrested after committing yet another crime. You want to cut down on crime in this area, state, country, stop turning criminals loose. Stop acting like it’s a surprise when people like this commit additional crimes.
