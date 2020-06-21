squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fletcher, I have never in my life seen such a towering pile of bass awkward BS as your piece in Sunday’s paper.
Is it still acceptable to separate my whites when I do my laundry?
I’m disappointed that a member of this community, who has a leadership role, did not have his mask pulled up above his nose in a picture on the front page of Sunday’s Herald. He should lead by example.
I’d hate to read your inbox over the next few days, Fletcher, but I agree 100 percent with your column on Black Lives Matter. Way to man up.
Carlton, I enjoyed your comments in Sunday paper, but “black lives” only matter when the Democrats need your vote. Prove me wrong.
In an attempt to be PC, Carlton chooses to ignore the truth that saying “Black Lives Matter” is discrimination and racist because it ignores brown, yellow, red and white lives. All lives matter to God is the real truth, and everything else is horse poop if it fails to acknowledge the real truth.
Why didn’t they practice social distancing at the Trump rally? They appeared to have plenty of room.
I believe that we can learn from our past history to go forth in the future. Well, it seems the liberal Democrats don’t want to learn as they destroying all of them across this country. I have always believed that you can’t fix stupid.
Joe Biden talks big and bad about President Trump but is afraid to have a debate. Biden is all talk and no action.
Yours truly, all Democrat-caused problems. Next.
Jesus said to love your neighbor ... pure and simple, easy to understand. Wearing a mask protects them from germs you may have, and others wearing a mask to protect you from any virus they may have saves lives and follows Jesus’ commandment. So why are you not wearing a mask? Follow what Jesus, the son of God, said, not what Trump does.
Mr. Fletcher is right about taxing tobacco.
I was shocked that no employees were wearing masks in Office Depot today although most of the customers were.
After the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA, Orange-Face asked if there was an impression that the Supreme Court didn’t like him. Someone please tell him that the Supreme Court’s function is to interpret the Constitution, not like him and do his bidding like those minions who follow him.
Wow, Fletcher, how did it feel to get back out and do some reporting again? Good job on the work you did Saturday for Sunday’s paper.
Provide each officer with a roll of duct tape to secure offenders. Around the elbows, around the wrists, around the ankles and around the knees. Pretty well-immobilized.
Apparently Black Lives Matter does not apply to Albany. At least once a week a black person is killed. These are black-on-black crimes. People need to stop and think before they take someone’s life. It has to stop.
Sorry, Fletcher, I’m not bowing down to the PC police. No one group’s lives is more important than any other’s. What we’ve done is take away poor people’s dignity by giving them so much free stuff that they now expect it.
I’m proud of this country, and if you’re not proud of it, you can just pack your bags and leave pronto.
