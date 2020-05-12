The Marine Base may be the safest places in Dougherty County to shop. Face masks are required to get on the base, and to enter the PX or commissary you must submit to having your temperature taken and cleaning your hands with hand sanitizer. Hoo-Rah! Semper Fi.
The easiest way to annoy a Democrat is to use truth, facts and logic.
Thank you, Carlton, for pointing out the hypocrisy of politicians who claim they're "protecting us" when they ban certain products that don't bring them money, then allow a killer like tobacco products to be manufactured freely with a minimum of tax. How do these people sleep at night?
I know President Trump is not perfect and I don't always agree with him. I voted for him because he was the lesser of two evils with Hillary, and he will be the lesser of two evils with Biden. He is our president, whether you like it or not, so grow up and get over it. I had rather be a SMR than a DAD (dumb a-- Democrat) like you.
U.S. media have been mostly afraid to criticize China on COVID-19. So it was refreshing to read such a candid commentary by Kathleen Parker. I hope it will open our eyes to secrecy and deception by the Chinese Communist Party in covering up their role in allowing the dangerous virus to spread causing worldwide death and economic destruction.
Don't believe anything you hear and half of what see.
Now that the art museum has gotten that grant to get rid of the environmentally dangerous products in that building they were "given," perhaps now they'll move forward with getting the museum moved downtown. I can't wait to see that happen.
Don't regret growing older. It's a privilege denied to many.
To the squawker questioning my Marine Corps credentials. If you were ever a Marine, you would know the saying "Once a Marine, always a Marine." It was the Marine Corps that brought me to Albany in the late '80s after graduating from 1st Bn, Alpha Company at MCRD Parris Island. Years later, I got a degree, got commissioned and got out as a captain. Did 25 as a cop and decided to return to the Good Life City. Semper Fi, SMR. Signed,Yours Truly
Trump and his cabinet are re-routing and pocketing as much federal money as they can steal instead of spending it on fighting this pandemic. He keeps repeating how tens of thousands of us will die anyway. Don-the-Con is pickpocketing all Americans, Independents, Democrats and Republicans. Trump is counting dollars and dismissing the dead.
Yours Truly, I'm giving my stimulus check to a concrete company. That will help the employees of the company. All of the recipients will pay taxes in some form. I have been in business for over 50 years and have paid taxes and matched Social Security, so $1,200 is just a drop in the bucket against what I've contributed. How are you helping get the economy going? You are so filled with hatred that you can't think past anything but how much you hate Mr. Trump.
Who do you think you are, Mr. Fletcher? You think some government officials have the right to tell us whether we can smoke or not? I'd like to see them try and stop me.
