squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Gail Davenport and our community have a monumental problem with our younger population. Most of the problems are related to the absence of a functional family unit. Incomplete families have increased dramatically, and teachers, counselors, mental health workers, etc. cannot make up for what a child obtains from a true whole family.
However dysfunctional city government, letting 30, loud-mouthed, black T-shirt wearing, face covered, window banging, mob demand what they want is not input, protest or free speech. It’s Portland mimicked anarchy, a patronizing subordination toward rule by activist in this disintegrating society. Welcome, Albany.
I’ve always respected and even admired Chief Persley and members of our police department, but I was ashamed of them Tuesday. To let that kind of chaos go on at a public meeting is a disgrace. Maybe it’s time to start looking for a new chief.
The Supremes: Fk yeah!
It would be very interesting to know if Republican activists suggested to the Republican appointee to the Election Board to seek to close as many of the leaning-Democrat voting precincts as she could.
Chad sure ain’t no Roger. I voted for him once, but never again.
I, too, think Demetrius Young is a disgrace to the city government, but B.J. Fletcher’s outburst against him in such a public forum was equally disgraceful. I thought better of her.
Is it true that the Queen Bee radio station is going off the air? Please say it ain’t so. I love that station.
Spam telemarketers’ constant unsolicited intrusions cost business productivity billions. Federal or state enforcement should severely penalize any business that ultimately sells or benefits by the product being marketed. It’s out of control and past time to get the bad guys.
I can only assume the police chief and his minions sided with the “protesters” outside the Government Center since they let them get away with breaking the law. It was either that or fear, neither of which is acceptable of a duly appointed authority figure.
As an African-American, I was proud of the group that protested against use of funding that was intended for the community. But I was not proud of the ones who caused chaos and followed commissioners to their cars. I thought we were better than that.
For months Stacey Abrams cried about voter ID and voter suppression and how voter ID was Jim Crow. Now she is trying to convince everyone that she, in fact, supports voter ID. Whatever you say. Stacey Abrams is a fraud.
Congratulations to the new residents at Phoebe. Here’s hoping they find themselves drawn to rural health care coverage and stay longer than their three years.
Ms. Bell at Maryland Fried Chicken, you are the epitome of great customer service: We loved the way you paid attention to our order, ensured it was correct and, most of all, your very pleasing personality as if you truly valued our business. We will return and hope you teach others your servant leadership qualities. Thank you so much.
About 74 days to go ‘til football season. Bring on them whiney Georgia fans. War Eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.