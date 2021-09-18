The $3.5 trillion Sanders bill makes it vividly clear there will be a wide range of tax increases and expansion of government into our personal lives. The 50 Senate Democrats and 220 House Democrats that have already voted for the bill, along with Yours Truly, will be permanently defined as members of a value system known as Big Government Socialists.
Yours Truly and Masked Man, wearing their facial diapers, won’t be happy until Albany becomes Detroit.
Hey, Dougherty County Commission, I got my COVID shot as soon as I was eligible. Where's my $200? How foolish is it for a government to pay people for something they can get for free? Sounds like a payoff for some of your running buddies. We need new leadership on that board.
The biggest problem for the United States is that everything is for sale for a price. That certainly includes our politicians.
Another Home Depot success story: Jesse and Miss Joy in Building Materials worked together to make my buying experience very good.
I never thought I'd see the day that people in Albany/Dougherty County said they missed Jack Stone and Muarlean Edwards.
Have the city and county officials lost their minds? Paying $300 for department officials to get a shot for free? Paying $100 per shot for individuals to get a shot for free? Paying $338,000 of taxpayers money for free shots? We should not get a property tax bill this year since they have an abundance of money in the budget.
Those of you who do not like the self-checkouts, try Food Lion. You will only find friendly cashiers to check you out.
Prediction: When the Braves finish their 10-game road trip out west they will be in second place, fading fast, and out of the playoff picture.
“If you have raced with men on foot and they have tired you out, Then how can you compete with horses? If you fall down in a land of peace where you feel secure, Then how will you do among the lions in the flooded thicket?” Jeremiah 12. Warning: America is broken, weary, angry, divided ... without leadership, direction or moral compass.
Where is Lady Bird Johnson when you need her? The junkyard on the right turning off the bypass onto Oglethorpe is causing terribly ugly view for people entering Albany. And why does Albany State pay for a billboard stuck right in middle of it?
A falling cat saved with the American flag outshines Walter the cat herding cows.
They should just give that bozo on "Jeopardy!" a million dollars and get him off the air. The show is boring with him on every day. Sure, I'm jealous, but I watch the first few minutes of the show until he gets a big lead, then I change and watch "Family Guy."
Biden's Justice Department wants to do everything they can to tie the hands of the law enforcement. Now they want to do away with the no-knock warrants. What idiots, why don't they just call the bad guys and tell them the cops are on their way?
Someone should check into Moultrie and its dog ordinance.
Mr. Fletcher, your Sunday article was a prime example of why this virus is a national health crisis, not a political event.
