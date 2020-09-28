squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Do you realize you are the face of Albany to many people? Make that a good impression.
If you are a registered voter and you or someone in your family has in any way had a better and more prosperous life while President Trump has been president, don’t you think he deserves your vote? You know what he has done, and he will continue to do it for all Americans. Joe Biden will turn us back over to China and put us all in a bad American economy again.
It makes my blood boil when I see a report on how Native Americans have to live. Such humble people pushed on remote areas, some without electrical power. Yet you never hear a squabble from them. Then on the other hand there are those who don’t appreciate what has been done for them. They just go out in mobs to burn, loot and steal whatever they want and destroy honest people’s livelihood.
So Trump has paid almost no taxes in the last few years. Maybe now his supporters will ... Nah, they’ll still support him. There are none so blind. That Masked Man
Gifted students should be at the gifted center, not at their schools. If in-person school is starting, they should be in-person at the gifted center.
Roger Goodell and the NFL owners folded like a cheap tent in a thunderstorm. Instead of standing up for America, they came up with a “unity plan.” A “second” national anthem. Names on helmets. Slogans on uniforms, sidelines and end zones. Now some teams stand up for the national anthem. Some teams kneel. Some teams sit on their millions in the locker room. So how’s that unity thing working out for you, Roger?
Great editorial in Wednesday’s paper.
I have lived at my new location for one month now, and this is the second time I didn’t get my Sunday paper. It’s very disappointing, especially on a rainy Sunday when the paper and a cup of coffee go so well together.
It’s oddly surreal that the fake great and powerful Trump and Bill Barr haven’t charged and arrested Clinton and Obama. It’s going to be more surreal when Trump is charged and arrested for all the crimes he has accused others of.
Really great Queen B Jam Sunday. What a talented bunch of artists.
To the 82-year-old Trump follower: I truly hope you live to see your 86th birthday. What you won’t see, though, is a second Trump term. Many happy returns on your birthday. Signed, Yours Truly
Yeah ... Carlton. Got you some trail mix. Made it myself from coffee and tea grounds, spent peanut hulls (imported from Smithville), pet hair and dust bunnies. Thought I’d drop it by the office for ya.
I am curious as to why ASU enrollment statistics are so concerning to the other race, which fled to predominantly white institutions because you are racist and think a predominantly black institution is inferior. Many factors prevent enrollment from increasing. Mind your business.
What kind of moron would publicly say they would not vacate an office even if they lost the election ... well, Putin for one, and his lapdog Donnie T. for another.
We know the Devil has an “R” after his name. Why hasn’t Cal Thomas endorsed him in The Albany Herald?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.