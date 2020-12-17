Front-page story in this morning's paper about inmates at county jail having to be quarantined because of COVID-19 outbreak. Somehow I thought incarcerated and quarantined were the same thing.
Just saw a hearse leaving the Civic Center ... early voting done.
Joe Biden says he doesn't want anyone at his inauguration. Who would want to be there?
The people not wearing masks -- which includes just about everyone in Lee County -- will be the ones responsible for everything closing down again, and they'll be the ones complaining about it the most. That Masked Man
A health care worker in Alaska had a serious reaction to the vaccine and remains hospitalized in serious condition. It's a disgrace that neither the local nor national media mention this. People aren't being given all the facts.
Tom Cruise, you're a whining super brat. I hope you and all of Hollywood go belly-up financially and have to find what it's really like to live paycheck to paycheck .
In favor of socialism, higher income taxes, higher gas prices, higher food costs, less police protection, higher unemployment, a weakened military? By all means vote for Warnock and Ossoff.
Are you really trying to say that the president that doesn't attend church except for photo ops and then holds the Bible upside down is more righteous than Biden, just because you haven't heard Biden say God bless America? Seriously?
I see where Iran has hanged a journalist who was found guilty of Iranian law "corruption on earth." That might be something our lawmakers might want to look into.
What amazes me is that someone can profess to be a Christian and support a politician who praises a person that uses the Lord's name in vain. This person also calls himself a pastor. God help this new America.
Steve Roberts' editorial in the Albany Liberal Herald on Tuesday is another example of the corrupt media and liberal college professors spewing hate and misinformation in our country. With the worst damage being done to our young college students, who are being taught the liberal, socialist agenda on a daily basis. Albany Herald, how about giving us readers a fair and balanced news report?
Great Sunday editorial, Mr. Fletcher. Any Republicans who complain would be guilty of treason after the fact.
I get so sick of reading whiny, right-wing columns in The Herald by people like Marc Thiessen, Cal Thomas, Byron York and Michael Reagan. How about balance?
Why is the mail so late? It’s the Christmas packages and a heavy mail load. Now you know.
Twilight zone: Once concerned and frightened for USA, now just enjoying the circus as disconnected GOP’s Palin and DT Jr. stump in Georgia. Will GOP next nominate Mel Brooks for Pope? Popcorn anyone? Pass the tissue. Can’t wait.
I have never in my life voted absentee ballot, yet I was sent two request forms for the Nov. 3 election and also two for the runoff. Why? They must think I’m a Democrat.
My guess would be that primary reason Paxton filed his suite with the Supreme Court was he was fishing for a pardon and it probably worked. Anybody of low moral standing would do it.
