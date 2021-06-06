squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Now we know. Sistrunk wants a half-million dollars (of taxpayer money) and for Wheaton to resign. I agree with the latter, but I think the former should be paid by the three commissioners who are the cause of all this.
James Pratt ran for mayor in Albany? Who knew?
Yes the vaccine is the “mark of the beast.” Remember, it was started by Trump. It was his Operation Warp Speed plan to make us vote for him again, but it backfired when we elected that liberal for president. Trump should have done more testing on that vaccine.
We have yet to create a microchip that would fit through a 25-gauge needle. That’s what we use for COVID vaccines. Do you seriously think we nurses could separate out one microscopic chip per dose? More likely we’d pull up more than one per dose. So then one person could get some or even all the chips. See how absurdly ridiculous that idea is?
Squawker who don’t want Bubba Wallace in NASCAR, you’ve shown your true colors. The days of your KKK stupidity are gone; deal with it and go to school to get some intelligence before squawking your ignorance.
When the Waffle House baggy pants, nasty underwear showing, duck-walking, crotch-tugging, 30-year-old passes her table, tell your 10-year-old daughter that her offended traumatizing nausea is Pratt’s proof of racist denial of First Amendment rights.
Despite ... well, no effort at all by its American originator ... it looks like the Trump virus is finally dying out.
Corruption runs so deep in politics that neither Democrats nor Republicans will charge any politicians with crimes they have and are committing for fear they might expose their own crimes.
It took two whole months for the city to hire the company to hire the new city manager, and yet the job still isn’t posted? It may be a very important decision, but their example of dragging out the bureaucracy will do nothing to attract good candidates.
We shouldn’t have to call 311 or our commissioners to get garbage picked up.
When Stacey Abrams becomes governor of Georgia, the GOP will dump Trump just like they did Newt Gingrich back in the day.
It is a fine, time-worn USA tradition to find someone other than yourself to lay the blame on.
If you want to know the truth. listen carefully to what Joe Biden and the Democrats have to say and then think the opposite. You will get the truth.
I don’t think the professor is racist, just because he chose only white people on the commission to suggest impeachment. No matter the education, you can’t hide outright prejudice.
Why didn’t a Herald article announcing Ms. Makeba Wright as the winner of the most amazing woman contest tell us why she is? We could see from her picture that she is lovely.
Joe Biden thinks African Americans are stupid. He implies that they don’t know how to register to vote, find a lawyer, use the internet or how to find an accountant.
Pratt Power, not racism, is the issue. Give him a government grant, title and stipend from a money scheme 501, his 15 minutes, a $3 million house, a Biden photo-op, a plaque and Stat-u-ette, and he’ll shut up and go away. Nah.
