After reading Sunday’s article about Mr. Hatcher’s and everyone’s work at the 4C Academy, I know Mr. Commodore Conyers is looking down and smiling, because what you are doing is what he was all about.
The charge of murder, to any degree, should universally call for the forfeiture of the rest of the convicted person’s life. Whether to execution or life without parole. These so-called “special circumstances” need not be law, as the punishment would be universal. All lives are equal in importance to someone.
Joe Biden has been a complete failure. He has failed America on economy, border control, COVID-19 and now Afghanistan.
The president of Afghanistan abandons his people and flees to the UAE with $160 million. The President of the United States does a 15-minute speech, makes himself invisible and flees to the basement at Camp David with a gallon of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
I hear that a lot of anti-vaxxers are now engaged in bidding wars, seeing what kind of “deal” they can get from employers, government agencies or anyone else stupid enough to pay them for doing what they should have done all along. “Conviction” flies out the door when giveaways are included.
If you refuse to get vaccinated, that means you are either smarter or a lot dumber than 96% of the doctors.
Our president says “The buck stops here,” but blames others in the biggest fiasco in American history. The 81 million who voted for this weak, bumbling, mentally declining man and his VP have to share the “buck.” Trump, who’s policies many agree with, needs to step aside and let someone of the many good ones in his party come forward.
The Democrats are doing a great job of killing America. Wish they would give as much attention to COVID.
$300 to get vaccinated? That ranks right up there with paying people to have babies! BTW ... the paper’s unwed parent list was, as always, disgusting.
Dear Lee Commissioners: Before you break your arms patting yourselves on the back for your growth, stand at the Dougherty-Lee line and observe the traffic at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. That will show you that Lee County is a bedroom community. Without Albany and Dougherty County, Lee would be nothing more than another struggling rural agricultural county.
So our president gives a 25% increase to the food stamp crowd. I don’t think working folks got a 25% increase in their pay. Food stamps were supposed to be a temporary thing, but now we have third and fourth generations whose families have never been off food stamps. And with help wanted signs in every business you pass by. shameful.
Circle-K on Highway 19 South in Leesburg once again requests that customers wear masks. However, the employees do not. That Vaccinated Man (who is once again wearing a mask)
Why would any employer (especially the government) consider offering taxpayer dollars to stupid, inconsiderate employees who refuse to get the vaccine? Employers should adopt and enforce the mandate: No vaccine, no job, no unemployment. If the employees want to accept a death sentence by refusing the vaccine, don’t let them spread it in public.
