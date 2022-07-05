A Democratic senator wants to cut the gas tax to lower gas prices at least until the end of the year. In other words, lower the prices and at the end of the year, if Democrats win the midterms, raise them back up again and stick it to the people.
Another mass shooting, more thoughts and prayers from gun-loving Trumpsters.
Actual wording aside, the fact that Lorenzo made it in a public setting is prima facie evidence of weakness in the head. Goes to judgement.
Thank you to my Lee County neighbors for the beautiful fireworks display on the 4th. I live on Cambridge, and I only had to go to my backyard to see your display. No traffic and in my PJ's ... can't get any better!
White devil? Fletcher? Half the time I don't think he even knows he's white. You picked the wrong person, squawker.
Mr. Ludwig, please write an article entitled “Democrats say the Darnedest Things.” Here are a couple of examples: Myorkas, ”The border is closed.” Jen Psaki saying the reason illegal immigrants are not required to vaccinate is because they’re not going to be here very long.
Women are not going to vote for abortion-loving Democrats. They know Republicans are on the track to making America great again.
Enough about Lorenzo Heard. If all you people don't like him, then put a petition together and get him out of office.
Carlton, have you ever been called a "white Devil" before? That may be a new one. You and Alan Mauldin are going to have plenty to write about on Lorenzo Heard as he "leads" the county commission. I can't wait.
Thank you, Dawson, for the beautiful American flags flying up and down Main Street.
It's no surprise SMRs are angry with Scott Ludwig. They oppose anyone who tells the truth. In right-wing fashion, they can't attack the message so they attack the messenger. With their usual array of denial and lies, they can't attack the truth in Scott Ludwig's words. Sad thing is, most of their followers are ignorant enough to believe them. Signed, Yours Truly
Old lives matter.
Didn’t I read that Henry Mathis distributed illegally obtained negative information on Johnson? Who is he to do so with his past. And I thought he is now a preacher. Sounds like a soap opera.
Mr. Truly, while you may not like his biased views on issues, the fact is the Patriot is right about one thing. Fox News and The Wall Street Journal are by far the most truthful and accurate news sources in our country.
Schools should teach kids how to think, not what to believe.
Wifey said she's thinking about ordering a La-Z-boy. I told her she already had a lazy boy.
Forget about inflation, this abortion issue will help the Democrats maintain control of the government. Smart career women will make the difference.
Squawker, the reason for the comments on the "Y" is simply because more kids, and specifically black kids, are using the facilities this summer. The "Y" is doing a job it is purposed to do, and the usual suspects dislike it. Complain about kids getting into trouble, then complain about kids in summer programs that keep them busy. Jeez, get a grip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.