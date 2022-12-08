squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Biden gets a gay, black, female, America-hating prisoner released from Russian custody and leaves behind a Marine combat veteran?
It’s not too hard to read between the lines in Tim Echols’ guest editorial: He’s basically telling everyone to get ready for price increases and making excuses for the PSC’s approval. More government officials taking care of multibillion-dollar companies.
Poor Patriot’s whole world is coming apart. The red wave fizzled; the Dems gained a seat in the senate; Trump didn’t invite him to his hate feast; gas prices are coming down, and now his idol wants to destroy our Constitution. Being a delusional, right-wing hate-monger isn’t all it’s crack up to be.
Looks like our elected officials are LOST at sea ... we’ll pay the price.
How many tickets a day do they issue on school cameras, and how much money are they taking from us?
Fletcher, it was people like you writing negative stuff about a great patriot like Herschel Walker that helped Warnock win the election. These “journalists” who tried to turn Herschel’s past on him did our country a great disservice. Count yourself among them.
Maybe Herschel Walker should run for office in Texas, since that’s where he lives. That Vaccinated Man
What has happened to Georgia and to our federal government not being able to detect massive fraud with our taxpayers dollars? I see where a group in Georgia stole over $30 million in unemployment funds. Does our government not have the ability to research people before they hand out our money?
The only time folks go the extra mile for Carlton is when they miss their exit.
Historical Democratic squawker: You should be so proud then that Democrats founded the KKK, enslaved tens of millions of minorities with welfare programs and wrecked the country’s health insurance market. Some list, huh? The Patriot
Trump promised that we would win so much we would get tried of it. Am still waiting.
OK, OK, factual news flash. Albany motorist are now driving the speed limit in school zones. Camera speeding ticket problem resolved. No film at 11.
Lt. Gov. Duncan said he stood in line an hour to vote early, but he couldn’t bring himself to vote for either Walker or Warnock. Why bother to go? Then he went on CNN to put this on blast. Next he tells CBS why he couldn’t vote for Walker. It looks like he’s posturing for a post-Kemp run for governor.
Squawker, obviously you did not learn in your history (or in any other) class the difference between invent, and discover.
Patriot, after the Warnock victory, I expected venom from you. Just when I’m about to write you off, you post possibly the most sensible squawk I’ve seen. Unlike most squawkers, I haven’t figured you out. Signed, Yours Truly
I ordered an absentee ballot on Nov. 23. We received it today, one day after the election. The envelope was stamped with a postage meter with the date of Nov. 23. Either the elections office held it or the post office held it. Fourteen days to travel no more than 4 miles. Do I believe it was fraud? Absolutely.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.