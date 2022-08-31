Why are they having the public hearing for rezoning the Dawson Road “Rite Aid Corner” C2 from C1 at 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon when individuals are at work? Will this ensure the change to allow increased traffic? Accidents occur at this intersection frequently.
Great article about the new restaurants coming to town. It answered a lot of questions about the dining scene in Albany. I look forward to eating at each of these establishments.
Dougherty County is losing businesses and real taxpayers, and they are raising taxes. Go figure. There is never enough money for spendthrifts.
Bless your heart. You think past presidents have such far-reaching powers that they can commit crimes without being held accountable. See, that is the issue. Your rules and laws state that no one is above the law. But I’m used to you changing the rules of the game when you realize you will lose.
The best news from the restaurants story? The rumor that Garganos may re-open. It has long been one of the best eating places in Albany. Come back, Johnny, we miss you.
Thank you, Mr. Lewis, for explaining the difficulty of higher taxes on senior citizens. Although nothing you said helped, we appreciate the effort on our behalf. God bless you.
Frederica in customer service at Kohl’s in Albany is one of the best CSRs I have come across in a long time. She just has that special “it.” Thank you.
Supreme irony: The feds tax me to death to hand out top-of-the-line smartphones to border crashers and alleged indigents, and I have to use a 12-buck, dollar store phone to save. That’s why I don’t worry over grammar too much. No qwerty keyboard, no voice texting. But I am on budget, and I do communicate. So there.
Quotes for Cult 45: John 8:44 — “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father it is your will to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and standeth not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own, for he is a liar, and the father thereof.”
Stress is caused by not spending enough time fishing.
Scott, forked tongue or speaking out of both sides of one’s mouth both are excellent ways to describe Trump. From the start, I describe him as a Silly-Putty person. He hands out the little eggs of the stuff to mold people to his way of thinking.
Joe Biden is a prime example as to why Democrats should not be allowed to vote.
Trumpsters love giving tax breaks to billionaires but whine when help is given to those who have student debt.
Red Hot Chili Peppers alongside Jimi, Elvis and the Allman Brothers in the Hall of Fame? Nahhh, not really, but hey the hall has plenty of West Coast heroin addicts already. What’s a few more right? The Patriot.
Republicans, now is your chance to move on from Donald Trump. He has brought shame and disgrace to your party. He lost all three branches of government in one term. He led to Georgia sending two Democrats to the Senate and to Herschel Walker being your current candidate. Personally, I hope you stick with him. The Equality Man
