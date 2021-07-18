squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Fast food workers do not deserve $15/hour wages when they consistently get the simplest of orders wrong.
As a many-year Herald carrier in my youth, I have to defend Carlton’s dealing with dogs. All animals ran free, and the owners didn’t care whose leg they chewed. Did whatever it took to break them, short of a snuff. BTW, Herald route, not government, put me through college.
Over 85% of Israel has been fully vaccinated, yet COVID-19 continues to spread, with 50% of new cases being vaccinated people. You bozos believing what the “experts” and media have told you about vaccine benefits are looking pretty foolish now. And you haven’t even suffered from the long-term side effects yet. Good luck.
I was saddened to read the story in The Herald about the delta variant and the potential it has to erase all the progress we’ve made on trying to get rid of COVID-19. These people who refuse to get vaccinated should be put on an island with Donald Trump and left there.
This country needs new immigration policies. The first step is to ask the morons who scream “no amnesty” to estimate how big an army would be needed to round up and deport 12 million illegal immigrants and how many billions of dollars that would cost. Perhaps then we would have a rational basis to find a solution for this growing problem.
Amen, Fletcher. I just have not tasted a fast-food chicken sandwich that is so good I’d sit in line for an hour to get one. We’re just so lazy and buy into ads that make us think we have to have one of these sandwiches. What a bunch of sheep we are.
I am surprised and disappointed that a reputable newspaper would print and, in doing so, add credibility to the misinformation contained in the Michael Reagan column of July 12 concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.
Why are there no senior citizen apartment communities for people who have average incomes in Albany? A senior citizen who has worked all their lives and are independent but no longer wants the responsibility of home ownership can’t find a senior citizen apartment. I guess they are stuck until it is time to go a nursing home.
New Republican slogan: If you can’t beat ‘em, don’t let ‘em vote. That Masked Man
Creede Hinshaw is a progressive liberal Methodist pastor, oblivious to biblical principles and thus the Methodist discipline. For Creede to blame Mount Bethel United Methodist, a conservative United Methodist Church, for not following the instructions of a liberal Bishop who chooses not to follow the book of discipline and thus biblical principles is a sin.
Being in my 80s and having had a career in business and military, when things that needed to change failed to change, the solution was usually to make a change in leadership. Albany leadership is subject to the wishes of the voters, but the Albany Police Department is not. Is it time for elected officials to consider a change in leadership?
I see that South Carolina has passed a law that you cannot plant Bradford pear trees after 2024. They are awful trees. invasive and damaging to all native plants and trees. Georgia should do the same.
