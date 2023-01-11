Democratic squawkers, what the House speaker election proves is that Republicans do think for themselves and don’t follow orders from party dictators, Pelosi and Schumer. Why do y’all’s representatives do as they’re told, contrary to all of your claims they are independent thinkers?
Give a man a tax break, you help him for a while. Change the tax laws, you help the rich for a lifetime. Write laws to help the rich stay rich by placing the tax burden on hard-working Americans and you have created a Republican. Research who has benefitted most from the Trump tax law. Signed, Yours Truly
Huge fight in the seafood restaurant. Battered fish everywhere.
The “preacher’s” only doing what “preachers” in southwest Georgia have always been taught to do: Your personal affairs don’t matter so long as you show us the money.
The president did nothing wrong when he used tax loopholes to keep from paying taxes. It’s what all smart businessmen and women do. If you had to pay taxes, then you’re just one of those dumb schmucks who doesn’t know how the system works.
Members of the Freedom Caucus are not fiscal conservatives. They voted to increase spending for Trump. They are gold-plated phonies.
Perhaps when it comes to University of Georgia Coach Kirby Smart’s relationship with his former head coach at Alabama, this is a case where the student has certainly surpassed the master.
I’m actually thinking Democrat Senators will be good because they can bring the federal money to our Red State Congress and Governor to spend wisely instead of waste.
I envy you, Fletcher. I’m still trying to work my way up to hundredaire status. All of you in the 99% have it over on the rest of us.
I am who I am; your approval is not needed or wanted.
Why should Dougherty County’s Election Board consist of three white Republicans and two black Democrats when our population is majority black and Democrat? This needs to be fixed by our commissioners before the 2024 elections. We don’t need voter suppression.
The Albany post office is in dire need of capable employees. The postmaster is no help; in fact, it is like the blind leading the blind.
Stetson Bennett may not be big, strong or talented enough for other teams, but he’s damned sure good enough to win back-to-back national titles.
Another day of bad mail service. I know for a fact half of my mail has been delivered elsewhere or put in the trash. The kicker is, I will never get it as it is gone courtesy of the mail carrier. They need a GPS to show them where to go and a PC to tell them how to deliver the mail.
Ain’t it great to be alive and be a Georgia Bulldog!
Dougherty County, if your commissioners are not doing what is best for the county, vote no for them on their next term. I am talking about the three that continue to put their own personal feelings about McCoy above what is actually best for the people.
Why don’t we sell the rights to Dougherty county to a reality TV show? We would make millions, but I’m sure people wouldn’t believe the things that go on around here.
