squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Beautiful exercises and happy hearts at the YMCA — a corona free zone ... no virus, no beer, no door knobs. A good place to keep your health improving.
There is a price to pay when a country has a president who disdains science, knowledge and truthfulness. Our country is already paying just part of that price with the problems in the government’s response thus far to the corona virus infection.
Why do the socialist Democrats refuse to listen to the Cuban and Venezuelan expat testimony about the horrors of socialism?
To the Democrats and liberal media who continue to ridicule Trump on hurricanes and the coronavirus: Just keep up the good work. Many voters see right through you and that’s why so many voters, including Democrats, will be voting for Trump in 2020.
“DC Doug Collins” ... he’s friends with Stacey Abrams and impeachment manager Hakeem Jeffries. He even shook hands with Obama. DC Doug can’t be trusted. He used to be a “never Trumper.”
Great article about Dr. Austin Mobley and Chehaw written by Tom Seegmueller. It was well-written and informative. Always enjoy articles about Chehaw and the people that make it successful. Thanks, Tom.
I agree with Mike. We already pay for police protection, why should we have to pay more and do the job ourselves?
We live in a society where people use an $800 cellphone to check their food stamp balance. What happened to pride and self-respect?
As a man of God, Bishop Jackson, you should be concerned with crime against all people — not just the black ones. God has numbered the hairs on (all) our heads. (Mat.10:30) God knew us (all) before being in the womb. (Jer.1:5) If I were to speak your views, I would be called a racist. But you’re just called Bishop.
Great to see article in Sunday’s Herald about Georgia tort reform bills in the general assembly. Georgia is ranked 6th in “Judicial Hellholes by” American Tort Reform Association. That is bad for Georgia business. I hope some of these Georgia bills are made into law and get these suing lawyers off of our TV every night. These lawyers are nothing but a bunch of thieves preying on the poor.
SMRs: Call 1-800-MAGA-MASK and order your new Make America Great Again face masks to deter the coronavirus. They are manufactured in Wuhan, China, so expect a long delivery time. Operators are standing by.
To the squawker trying to make it sound as if Phoebe is a taxpayer: That big difference between a nonprofit and a not for profit is not so big. Neither pays taxes. When you don’t pay taxes, you can pay your CEO $800,000 a year, and your CFO around $500,000. And the comment about Phoebe paying tax on non-medical-related property, why in God’s name would Phoebe buy or own property that is not medically related?
Do not sponsor the Terrell County Humane Society. They are a no-kill shelter with no building. Volunteers house the animals. A volunteer’s living room is stacked full of dog and cat crates, cramped conditions, and the aroma in the room is urine and feces. Someone needs to look into this.
Always remember you’re unique. Just like everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.