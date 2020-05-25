squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’ve really grown tired of today’s politics. It’s morphed into nothing more than one side against the other. Instead of being adults and trying to work things out, it’s like kids arguing back and forth. Divided we will fall.
Are Mr. Fletcher and Yours Truly one and the same? They certainly sound equally idiotic.
First of all, Carlton, I appreciate the bold stand you took today. Unfortunately, I’m sure the kickback will be swift and strong. Secondly, I don’t care how the television schedule and comics come as long as we continue to get them.
Can one of you smart Democrats please explain to me why it is that they don’t want people to go back to work? Do they live in La-La Land and believe that money grows on trees? By the way, the money that the government gives out comes from people working and paying taxes.
Carlton can set a good example and send his stimulus check back or just shut up. Oh, yeah, don’t argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel and paper by the box car.
Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch ... liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote. Preserve our 2nd Amendment.
Yes, I seriously think Biden would have done a much better job as president with COVID-19. Within days, he would have had the best medical disease experts consulting as to containment. He would have led from the federal level on needed medical supplies rather than telling governors they are on their own. And he would not have denied responsibility and accountability. Unfortunately, we were stuck with Trump’s lack of leadership.
Bo Dorough is our mayor, but he is also a private attorney and he has a duty to represent his client (Will Geer) to the best of his ability. That does not make him a bad leader.
Once again, Carlton, your last Sunday’s editorial told it like it is. I for one choose to continue living by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and other medical experts. If you choose to ignore this virus, so be it, and good luck, you’re going to need it.
Trump criticized former President Obama when two Americans — two — died of the Ebola epidemic, and said maybe he should give up golf and work on the problem. Almost 100,000 Americans have now died of COVID-19 while Trump fumbled his late response ... but he went and played golf on Saturday while Americans were dying. This is the picture of evil playing out in front of every American.
I went to the beach last weekend and there were tens of thousands of people there. Memorial Day, they expect four times as much.
Things are going to be different after this! Who knew?
The only good thing to come from this pandemic is that I no longer have Jehovah Witnesses banging on my front door. Thank you, God.
Folks, we took a drive around Chehaw Park last week and were shocked how run-down it looked. Being the best attraction in our area, they need our help and support. I hope they are being funded properly by our city and county.
Who do you turn to when you have a monthly newsletter that the Post Office doesn’t seem to care whether or not it gets delivered?
