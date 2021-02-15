squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Commissioner Mathis: Maybe you and your fellow bobbleheads can make a change to our county. Help all employees who are in need of a raise and not just the ones who happen to fall on your good side ... this time. All of us work hard in this community to make sure you can get to your golf game and fancy dinner safely. Thank all of them in the future.
You can fool some of the people all of the time, and those are the ones you want to concentrate on. — George W. Bush
Biden just gave China the green light to infiltrate America. China is replacing Russia as a world super power, and they are aggressively working to take total control of America. Democratic voters have created a nightmare future for America’s children and grandchildren.
Here’s the deal. Before the election, candidate Biden had a plan he would not reveal to end the pandemic. After the election, President-elect Biden had a plan to end the pandemic. After his inauguration, President Biden has a plan to mail a face mask and hand lotion to some of us.
It was really good to see a list of doctors that filled the whole back page of The Albany Herald, pleading with the public to take the vaccine for COVID. It’s time now to see a list of pastors of Albany and surrounding cities doing the same thing. I hope I was misinformed when told that there were pastors preaching against the vaccine from the pulpit.
Two sham impeachments have come and gone, and Trump is 2-0. From the two clownish regular squawkers to the editor of this paper, time to move on folks. Try to get your, what must be miserable, lives back in order. Calling 74 million people “cultist” and “ small-minded” just because they love this country exposes how ignorant you are.
I hope everyone got flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day. Looks like the USA got a booby prize from our lousy Senate.
How disgraceful that the majority of Republican Senators put a habitual lying con-man above the country. This day will go down in history as one of the most disgraceful for the USA.
Do you know Pete Buttigieg’s foremost qualifications? First, he is an openly gay man. Second, he is for the Green New Deal. Just how much does he know about transportation? It’s OK with me that he is gay, but I believe there is an openly gay man who is much better qualified for the job.
To the racist who doesn’t understand why the lady on the syrup bottle or the man on the rice box are offensive: Either you don’t understand, which makes you ignorant, or you do understand, which makes you racist. This is 2021, not 1921. Now that our state is blue, perhaps you can get some education to cure your backwards thinking. Signed, Yours Truly
Sigh ... move on, Fletcher, just move on. The bad man’s gone ... for now.
Suzi Levine, Biden’s pick to head our national employment agency, left Washington State as Employment Security Department Commissioner. She allowed $600 million to be sent to Nigerians who cleverly fooled her with fraudulent claims. You see, she and her husband donated $400,000 to Biden’s and other Democratic campaigns.
