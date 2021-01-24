squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Regarding paving work on Westgate: Last week my pal Pablo lost his Pinto in a pothole. ... Pronto, por favor.
Our country will soon be a dangerous and unlivable country to live in because of Biden’s dangerous policies and executive orders.
I moved to Albany 35 years ago, and the first thing I did was subscribe to the local paper. A lot has changed since then but the paper has remained a staple in my life. It not only informs, there are also stories that make me laugh and some that make me cry. It has gotten smaller but the content hasn’t. I look forward to reading everything in it, especially now while so isolated. Thank you, Albany Herald.
Here we go again. Commissioner Young yells racism before getting the facts, and gets the NAACP in on it. Commissioner Fletcher should sue both of them.
Talk about blind, sheeplike followers: The clown who said “one day in office and already the worst president ever” is not a true American. He’s one of the small-minded who worship Trump.
Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democrat operative James Carville actually came out and said what all of us on the right have known for years: Democrats are basically clueless politically, easily manipulated by lies and false promises, and he likened them to a herd of cows.
I truly feel sorry for all you Trump haters out there. Hatred is a very undesirable personal trait that makes you into a very small-minded person that others don’t want to be around.
B.J. Fletcher should admit her group found no voter fraud that caused Trump to lose the election. True the Vote had withdrawn their lawsuits in four states by mid-November.
Judging by the runoff results, Ms. Burkes passed on how to stuff ballot boxes with the names you can get off tombstones in the cemetery.
I read Byron York’s article about a conversation Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi had about Trump colluding with Putin. Somehow he failed to mention that the Russia hoax was perpetuated to take the spotlight off of Clinton’s emails. This was revealed in the declassified documents, yet York makes no mention of that.
To all you people who rant and rave like lunatics when things don’t go your way: Grow up. There is no excuse for your behavior. You need to be on medication.
Mr. Mayor, I am truly sorry for the loss of your father, but with all due respect, a mask-less bar patron did not infect your isolated father with COVID-19. He got it either from infected staff or visitors who did not use proper precaution when entering his facility.
Can you believe it; now the right-wing is turning on Trump worse than when all of the Georgia fans turned on Mark Richt? So sad.
It felt so great waking up in a country where Donald Trump is no longer the president. The Orange Clown who plagued the White House is now infesting Florida. Democrats took over the House in the mid-terms, the presidency in November and, thanks to the blue state of Georgia, the Senate this year. I think it’s safe to say that the sane people of America have taken our country back. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed Yours Truly
