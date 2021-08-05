squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Dumb (Georgia governor) and Dumber (Florida governor) are costing lives and taxpayers’ money by their reckless actions. Masks have proven to be an effective, low-cost way of reducing the hospitalization and deaths of our population. Show these governors that you are smarter than they are; wear your mask when you are out doing normal things.
It seems Albany has a problem with delivery: On mail, newspapers, TV stations and promises.
The fast food restaurants need workers. People, get a job. Kudos to all you folks working and handling more than you should. Hang in there and keep smiling. You’ll get your just rewards.
I have a friend. He keeps trying to convince me he’s a compulsive liar, but I don’t believe him.
Dear city of Albany. Thank you for the tutorial on Channel 16 about how to sign up and log on to the old WG&L utility site that no longer updates current bills. This is completely unhelpful and once again shows your incompetence. FYI, you now have a new system on a completely different website.
Women and cats will do as they please. Men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea.
The time has come for sane folks to carry a right-seat companion to ensure their personal safety. Be it an armed person, a shotgun, or a trained dog.
Have you given any thought to the fact that the vaccine is 90% effective which I think is good, but that still means you can have 30 million cases in the United States.
I applaud Trump supporters boycotting the COVID vaccine. Better for our party when it comes time to vote.
What schools need to succeed are parents that care. Parents that make sure the child has 10 hours of sleep a night. Parents that get up and feed their children a good breakfast. Parents that convey their support of and concern for their children’s education. In other words, parents who care for their children and their success in life.
So if COVID-19 was referred to as the Trump Virus and it cost him the election, I guess turnabout is fair. COVID-21 is the Biden Virus, and he’s handling it just as poorly.
Congratulations to the Albany Herald for the three awards, and especially to Carlton Fletcher for his well-deserved award.
Squawker, you are correct, everyone should benefit from our educated children. But everyone should not have to pay school taxes. Only property owners, regardless of age, currently pay school taxes. Lee County should have “educated” commissioners who shape the school (property) tax structure for those 65 and older.
The governors of Florida, Alabama and Georgia have shown such poor leadership since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, no Republican will get vaccinated.
I am guessing that the Albany Herald has much more success with the postal service than we do on our street. With over 50 homes on our street, no more than a dozen have received their mail the last three days. Yes our regular carrier is out, but that means three days late on the paper.
Even with the excellent story on the Lee tax assessment in Sunday’s paper, people still are complaining about their “tax bills?” So sad.
