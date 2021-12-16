I know you Democrats are a sensitive bunch, but when did you quit heeding the phrase: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me?” We’re sorry we hurt your feelings. Sincerely, everyone else.
Any county can give senior school property tax relief. Early County just did it. It's a tax shift so schools don't lose money, but expect a big fight by educators and others anyway.
Everything in a squawker’s rant about President Biden is true of Trump: “Crime [was] through the roof,” “blames everything that happens on somebody else," and “there [would] be no United States” if he had been re-elected. The Jan. 6th insurrection brought this nation very close to complete anarchy. And he’s still at it.
Why would you believe that a person was buying $300 worth of snow crabs with food stamps? This is an old post updated for the new self-service checkout. I know, it fits what you were taught, what you teach, what you and your friends post to Facebook, and talk about in the Qanon chatrooms. What's next? I saw "one of them" using food stamps to get a ticket on the Blue Origin?
You have people, including Republicans in Georgia, who literally helped save democracy by standing up to Trump, and Elon Musk is given Time Magazine's Person of the Year? The editors of Time must not be keeping up with the news very well. That Vaccinated Man
Yeah, you gotta be careful, crab legs and oxtails going out the door will knock you down.
Scott Ludwig: This is a little late in coming, but welcome to Albany. I enjoy reading your columns but want to warn you that by publishing in Albany, you are opening yourself up to criticism. I don't know if you live in some protected enclave, but if you can't take criticism, you might want to write for the shopper in your safe little neck of the woods.
Carlton, great piece in Wednesday paper. Can't stop laughing about the last paragraph. Love it.
Carlton, if you are truly independent and not liberal/Democrat then why do you always cite Republican “crazies” in Congress such as M. Greene, yet you never cite terrorist Omar or the uneducated AOC? The left has five crazies for every one of the right’s crazies ... but you’re independent? Yeah, thanks.
Two wrongs don’t make a right; two losers (Trump and Perdue) don’t make a winner.
Yes, bull---- on Facebook made the situation at Westover worse, but the fact is, Mr. Superintendent, the fights took place. Where is the control?
Fact. Trumpsters attacked the capitol and law enforcement. Fact. Trumpsters chanted "Hang Mike Pence." Fact. Trump waited three hours before calling off his cult members. Fact. Fake Christians are OK with all of that.
I want to grow up to be a Dougherty County Code Enforcer. The very expensive county truck labeled Code Enforcer stays in the yard on Covey Road at all hours of the day. Must have very few hours to work, or that job should not have a taxpayer-paid-for vehicle.
I read where the Alabama FedEx driver who dumped over a hundred packages in the woods is now working at another outfit. I wonder if it could be the Post Office? YIKES!
