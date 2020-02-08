It's humorous that people like Will Geer and Chad Warbington always think they're the smartest guy in the room, when the only time that happens is when they're by themselves ... and then it's a close call with a lamp.
Pray for the SMRs.
The Board of Regents’ proposal to change the core curriculum will be disastrous for Georgia students, University System of Georgia colleges, and our state. The proposed changes will make all USG schools like tech schools. All students don’t want a technical school education. Many of Georgia’s best students will either leave the state to attend college or choose private colleges such as Mercer, Emory or Berry College.
Democrats can't hold a caucus in Iowa and they want to run our country? I can't imagine putting them in charge of anything.
I agree with Fletcher to a degree about Sharon Subadan; she has been successful in getting things done. But I am glad new Mayor Bo Dorough is there to rein her in. She has been free to do whatever she wants under Mayor Hubbard.
Would someone please tell me how the Democratic Party could run the country when they can't even get the Iowa Caucus right? Maybe ask that Grammar Guy or that nutty professor (Bernie Sanders), since they know everything.
Since the Russians helped Trump win the election, a virus is spreading into our country from China probably as a result of his trade deal. Locusts are plaguing Africa. I know there is a Bible verse somewhere that explains this madness. We can only blame the SMRs.
If Buttigieg wins the Democratic primary, he is going to be the butt of a lot of bad jokes.
I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world? And this is determined by one plastic surgeon who uses a ratio? Come on. Pattinson isn’t even the most handsome man in the UK.
The people are the rightful masters of Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the people who would pervert the Constitution.
Criticize the House Democrats if you want, but with Trump obstructing and hiding everything, they would still be in court seeking to enforce subpoenas and documents in November 2020 if they had stopped the impeachment investigation until they had access to White House officials and documents.
Congratulations Voters in District 13. You had a decent turnout. Now you have to do it one more time. Those that didn't vote this time can still vote in the runoff. Excluding those in the cemetery, this isn't Chicago.
In response to Nancy Pelosi tearing up the SOTU speech, Trump should tear up Pelosi's impeachment papers.
I feel sorry for the Democrats who sat and watched Nancy act like a spoiled child instead of the Speaker of the House. Tearing up the speech did not help the Democrats one bit. If anything, it damaged them even more. How embarrassing. The impeachment debacle was bad enough. When will they accept the fact that they lost the presidency three years ago and looks like they will lose again. It's not the president who is dividing the country, it most certainly is the Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.