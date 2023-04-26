Is President Biden going to hide in his basement again for the upcoming election? Maybe he can get past President Obama to write a speech for Biden’s first outing? After all, Obama rules the Democrat roost anyway.
The hardest things to say: I was wrong. I need help. Carlton makes sense today. Worcestershire Sauce!
Darrell Sabbs should have received a failure award for fleecing the children of Albany out of remedial education services at his Saturday School. He did not deliver on the grant he received from the government. All swept under the rug.
Fletcher, I went to the Boys Club with mom and her Junior League ladies around 1975, '76. We played, did crafts and swam in the pool with kids we would sit next to for years to come. Teachers mostly treated us all the same back then at McIntosh, Albany Junior. The Patriot
A new morgue, pay raises for themselves, and huge spending on a park? Seriously? Do you ever feel like City and County Commissioners are just mocking all of us taxpayers?
I am sad to hear of the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox. He was the pulse of the GOP and a shining example of “The Medium is the Message.” Fear not, there will be another talking head to replace him. After all, we survived without O’Reilly and Limbaugh.
I hope the planned new morgue at over a million bucks has a nice covered garage for the top-of-the-line decorated coronor pickup truck, the one with the expensive deer guard attached. You have to watch those deer while certifying a death.
I am really offended by the snarky political cartoon that was on page A3 of the Monday paper. The author assumes that America is the main cause of the great garbage patch in the Pacific, but that is just not true. America is not even in the top 20 of countries that pollute the oceans with plastic.
I've seen the same kind of things happen at events in Albany, Carlton. Children live what they learn from parents.
Second call to 911, Sunday 9 p.m.: “Screaming, howling, speeding, dragging, racing, new gray Mustang, Gillionville, Westover, Westgate, Chatham, Whisperwood.” 911: “Do you want APD to contact you?” Caller: “No! No! No! contact them!” Geeze, its Forest Grumpville, USA.
You knocked it out of the park, Carlton. Big-city newspaper worthy. I was WOW, WOW! Sat a moment and thought.
The unnecessary and undeserved hype and promotion of the coroner in Albany is but one more bad sign the local majority voting block is nuts. Maybe the cold storage can be used for hunters for the hungry weekends.
Squawker, you assume a lot. With glasses on or not, it does not change what anyone looking can see. One of them lies, the other swears to it. As to crawling under a rock, I would expect there's no room, given your presence.
Hey City Commission: APD needs a refresh. Fresh leadership from out of town, new recruiting strategies, new patrol schedules, pay raises. The status quo clearly isn't working. Stop wasting time and money on soft initiatives, and get this right. Your constituents are paying attention.
