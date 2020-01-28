For someone who claims not to be a career politician, Kelly Loeffler certainly Sounds like a career politician.
I didn’t vote for Trump and think he is probably guilty. However, I don’t think it is an impeachable offence. Punishment should fit the crime. Impeachment is extreme punishment. Impeaching him for this offense is like the law taking away your driver's license for 10 years for going 50 in a 45 mph zone.
The first day of The Queen B radio station was worlds better than any other station in Albany. Way to go.
Sorry, folks, but if you really think Will Geer has any influence over anyone in Albany other than the handful of people who read his poison social media posts, you have been easily duped.
I wish the Herald would discontinue Pastor Harris's weekly column. He's worse than the Old Testament Pharisees who taught that people have to follow the Bible like the law in the Old Testament to earn God's favor. That's a lie straight from the devil.
Mr. Cal Thomas's facial portrait -- aka "headshot" -- that accompanies his column makes him look like a distant uncle of the Addams Family. Fits perfectly with the things he writes.
I used the new voting machine in the District 13 election, and they are worse than the machines they replaced. When the primary comes, it will be a nightmare for voters. Take a sack lunch because you will spend a lot of time in line.
No, not a relative. Only met the man once for about 10 minutes. Have seen enough of his politics that I think he would be an improvement to any state body he serves on. Don't newspapers routinely endorse a candidate when they feel it is the right candidate? As I have said before, vote Quinn.
John Bolton and the president differed on war. Bolton was a hawk. Angry with the president for firing him, he wants to hurt Trump while having blockbuster book sales.
Why all the weeping and gnashing of teeth over cutting state of Georgia spending? Legislators have increased the budget by $7.3 billion over the last five years. Income can never keep up with the spending these profession politicians dream up. Government is growing too fast. Bring ’em home.
So glad Tom Seegmueller has joined The Albany Herald staff; his writing is interesting and very well-written.
Once again, I do battle with the Republican B team. This time, one squawker is complaining that I attributed some of our economic success to Obama and not to their Messiah, Trump. They claim that Obama couldn’t make a deal in eight years and that my words show how little understanding I have of the economy. The reasons the small-minded hated Obama is because he was so effective. The words of that squawker prove that they have very little understanding of reality.
Here we go again. I lost the Grammys watching CBS. Why are y’all so bad?
Seriously? Trump has told more than 16,000 lies since taking office, and a squawker thinks Adam Schiff has a problem with lying? Talk about hypocrisy.
You can get chili at Wendy's and you can get chili at Waffle House, but you can't get chili at Chili's. Go figure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.