Alert: To vote for Chris Cohilas on May 24, you must request a DEMOCRATIC ballot in the primary. You will be able to vote Democrat or Republican in the General Election.
Thank you, David Kelley, for your service and your sacrifice. Thank you, Bert, for helping David make it back in the world. It was an honor to read your story.
No, those on the "right" are not being targeted as you say. I realize that you believe this, but it is not true. I agree, let's start having squawkers' names linked to their posts. If not the full name then the email address. Perhaps you will be the first to stop sharing your rhetoric in this space and retreat to where it is received, embraced and appreciated.
Contact the person whose name and address is included. You will get good service at a decent price. Good luck.
These school crossing cameras need to recalibrated. OK during posted school hours, but not after the times posted. Ticketing at night? Ridiculous. The city and the company that operates them have found a gold mine and are raking in the dough.
Excellent job, Mt. Zion, with the mental health fair on Saturday. The program was well put together, and the speakers were the right ones for the occasion.
Some insane gunman shoots and kills innocent people, and the NRA spin starts immediately. Yes, this person should never have had access to a gun, but as long as we allow that to happen with ever less stringent laws like those passed in Georgia, we may as well stay prepared.
I'm hearing rumors that Rock 105 is going away. Please say it ain't so. That's the best radio station I've ever listened to, especially when compared to other local stations.
What's that you say Mrs. Robinson, Senile Joe has shafted you again? Hey hey hey. God Bless you please Mrs. Robinson, Ole Crazy Joe is ruining our beloved USA, hey hey hey. Hey hey hey. The Patriot
In addition to all, taking up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Ephesians 6:16
Let me use the same type of "reasoning" that an SMR tried: The same groups who cried about their rights to do what they want with their bodies due to "forced" vaccines is the same group that feels it can tell a woman what to do with her body. No one was forced to get a vaccine. But then again, an SMR is predisposed to lying. Signed, Yours Truly
"It is a paradox that every dictator has climbed to power on the ladder of free speech. Immediately on attaining power, each dictator has suppressed all free speech except his own." -- Herbert Hoover (Remind you of any recent presidents?)
Clarence Thomas says we must learn to accept outcomes. He also says the Supreme Court has lost credibility because of the leak they engineered. Clarence, try talking to your wife before you venture into public spaces. Perhaps you will learn something from the experience. What a waste of a valuable position on this country’s highest court.
My wife noticed me sucking in my stomach on the scales. She said, "That's not going to help." I said, "Sure it does, it's the only way I can see the numbers."
