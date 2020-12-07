squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The city and county commissions and the school board should vote to extend the ad valorem tax due date from Dec. 20 to, at the earliest, March 20 due to COVID-19. While these three government entities have been paying all their employees throughout the pandemic (including hundreds of non-front line employees) with our taxpayer dollars, small businesses and thousands of working people have been struggling to make ends meet. A 90-day extension on the tax due date is not too much to ask.
Much learning has made thee mad: While struggling to remain open to different ideas, the ASU criminology professor’s article leads to one conclusion ... the fundamental crime is that they allow him to teach such lunacy to young minds.
Excellent article on the Page Brothers Band. I will buy a copy of their EP and pray that they recover from COVID.
Moderate voters in Georgia face a difficult choice in the Senate runoff. Let’s make Jan. 5 “Independent’s Day” and reject the trend toward partisan polarization by choosing one Senator from each party.
Warnock stands in his pulpit and shouts “You can’t serve God and the military.” Next he proudly shows a picture of his father and exclaims he served in the Army. So I assume his father did not serve God.
To That Masked Man: You say you’ve “estranged myself from my so-called Christian family.” Apparently you’ve “estranged” yourself from Christ. If I read your egotistical narcissistic writing correctly, it would seem to me that you’ve been going to church for the wrong reasons. Calling someone a hypocrite is not what Christ, or the church, is all about. If you want to see a hypocrite, go look in the mirror.
Seven million dollars for of taxpayers‘ money going for trails to nowhere. Smells more like a “special purpose” rat hole for politicians to pay for this unwanted trail to Sasser.
To the person that said the Republicans had already packed the courts, you obviously don’t know the definition of “packing the courts.”
I, too, do not know or understand the science of the coronavirus. But I will wear a mask because people who know say it helps.
The only people wearing masks before the year 2020 were the Lone Ranger, Batman and convenience store robbers. Which one are you, masked man? Stop the gloating, your guy won. I voted for President Trump. Now I will support and hope for the best with the Biden-Harris administration because that is what good American citizens are expected to do.
I had the pleasure of meeting David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both were soft-spoken and polite and care about the state of Georgia and its people. Not so much with Raphael Warnock. I tried talking to him, and he just muttered and walked away. I hope he is not expecting my vote.
Warning: Don’t go to Valdosta for the next three weeks. Trump was in town for a Saturday night rally, and he brought the China Virus.
David Perdue wants our votes but doesn’t want to hear our voices. That’s not how it works. We can’t hire David again without him listening and responding to our questions. David continues to ignore the voters.
