squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The gang member killed at 1 a.m. has pictures on social platforms with a gun on his waist. They shoot guns on Meadows Drive just about every night; you can almost set your clock to it. Thankfully, the Gang Task Force isn’t playing around with these rejects. Keep up the good work fellas and stay safe.
This is my first squawk. The city has quit picking up cardboard boxes and any other items not in garbage cans. Doug Porter says that is great. Well, I am 82 years old and am supposed to be sheltering in place because of my “old age.” Now I am supposed to make a fun trip to the recycling center? I don’t think so.
The sooner people start social distancing the quicker we can get back to life as normal.
I have started going grocery shopping in Lee County. I feel that the customers shopping in this store are more likely to follow health guidelines. You may want to do this also.
Here’s a scary thought. Both the president’s and vice president’s personal staffs have members who have tested positive for COVID-19. If both of them were to become sick and die, Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House would become president.
I never understood the point in putting the number to call if your credit card is stolen on the back.
I met two smiling employees at Pet Smart. I know they were smiling because they weren’t wearing masks. Cats can catch COVID-19 — and so can humans. Let’s not create any more infections than we’ve already got.
Clearly our educational system has failed in teaching both science and civics. The comments from those who are too ignorant and selfish to wear masks and practice social distancing are sad proof of this failure.
Are you an American citizen? If so, Donald Trump is your president. Are you an illegal taking advantage of government benefits paid for by taxpayers? If so, Donald Trump is your president. Are you simply visiting the country? If so, Donald Trump is not your president. Enjoy your stay in the good ole US of A.
I see the litterbugs have come out of their nest. Looks as if someone tossed out everything they had in their car since the beginning of shelter in place on the old Dawson Road. It was discarded right before the entrance of Ghetto North, aka St. Andrews.
SMRs: History is repeating itself. Republicans screw things up, and Democrats come in and fix everything. Just ask your granddaddy.
“Yours Truly,” you are driving these Trump-loving ignoramuses out of their wee minds. Keep telling the truth. They are not used to hearing it, much less willing to accept it. If their god Trump was to ever tell the truth, his head would explode.
How tired are you of listening to Mr. Biden brag about how things were not done correctly by President Trump? I don’t hear any ideas out of his mouth. That’s how it will be if he becomes president. May God never let Democrats become president. Amen.
Saw a man without a face mask get out of his car Wednesday morning and walk up to a woman and stand right next to her, no social distancing. Guess which presidential candidate his bumper sticker endorsed? I’ll give you a hint: It wasn’t a Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.