Let’s be very clear, today’s GOP is not concerned that Herschel Walker is an easily verified lying hypocrite or totally unqualified. To quote the candidate, “They’ll do anything to win this seat.” He meant the Democrats. We know it’s the MAGA RINOs.
Let’s pull the Republican veil up so that we can see why the party supports Herschel. First it gives you cover to have your kind of black on the ticket to support your “I am not a racist” claim. Second, Herschel represents what you believe black men to be: uneducated, violent, immoral, sex maniacs. Third, gaining and maintaining control and power is essential.
OPEC, China, Russia — The whole world is laughing it’s caboose off at Biden and America.
To all you Trump-loving “Christians” who still contend “Herschel Walker is a good man:” Be careful when you go into church. The walls may very well cave in on you. How you people keep seeing more and more of the true Herschel Walker and continue to support him is something you’ll have to take up with whatever you think God is.
I was going to be a Dimocrat like Yours Truly, but my head wouldn’t fit up my rear.
I remember when Albany State’s homecoming was just a “college event.” It is good to see now that the entire region supports our college during its big time. My business is supported by Albany State students and staff, and I will always support ASU. Go Rams!
Dear Supreme Court Justice: Please tell your wacko Qanon wife to quit lying about the 2020 election being stolen. You wouldn’t want that to influence any of your rulings now would you?
They keep running that TV ad where Herschel Walker’s ex-wife is on there. People should know that they edited out key parts and didn’t tell you the complete story. Don’t believe what you see in that ad. Herschel Walker is a good man. A far better man than Warnock.
Ukraine grows less wheat; Russia grows more “cannon fodder.”
I suspect that the idiot who posted the false information about hurricanes is the same idiot who is now lying about 31,000 climatologists who are climate-change skeptics. LSMRs, the only skeptics are stupid a$$ conservatives who are too ignorant to accept reality. You know, the ones who still think Trump will be president again. Signed, Yours Truly
The drug dealers and gangs now run the Albany Police Department. They are too scared to do anything now but let them run free. We need changes in the department.
If we replace the “N” in Warnock’s name with an “L,” he’s just one letter away from being Satan’s brother.
Trumpsters have no morals or principals. They look the other way when Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women. Walker’s family tells us about his domestic violence. Walker’s mother of his child tells us about an abortion. Your “Christian beliefs” are a pile of manure.
Biden’s brilliant idea to sell off our strategic oil reserves has backfired big time. OPEC is now lowering production to cause prices to rise just as our reserves have reached a minimum. The only way out is to increase U.S. oil production, but Biden will never do that. Brilliant.
