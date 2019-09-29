squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Flint RiverQuarium adopted the boat launch on the Flint, yet for three weeks the same trash is still at the entrance to the walkway leading down to the launch. Once you pass the entrance you come to overgrown bushes that, with a little more time, will block the walkway. RiverQuarium, if you adopted the launch, as the sign indicates, maintain your adoption.
A panhandler that appeared able-bodied in Albany approached for money. I said I contribute to my church for dispensing, I don’t give money on the street. He cursed me. Guess he wasn’t an angel in disguise.
Pelosi once famously said, “We must pass Obamacare so we can find out what’s in it.” Now, it’s “We must impeach Trump to find out if he broke any laws.” Is she really the best leader the Democrats could come up with?
Looks like the god of Republicans is spewing up his most recent pile of NOTHING BURGERS to make sure his followers stay in line during his latest bit of dishonesty.
Come on, Herald. The last three out of four weeks, the comics section has not been in my Sunday paper. To start the day without “Peanuts” is un-American.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” William Casey, CIA Director, 1981.
The post office service has gotten so poor that it is either incompetent or not at all.
All of you political Squawkers are nothing but a bunch of crybabies.
The fact that the young man that was shot and killed was not a student sure makes me feel better. Your trying to justify this makes me sick.
Sonny James was one of best singers and best guitar players out there. Was he even on Ken Burns’ show?
Prior to sometime this summer, whistleblowers could only submit complaints if they had first-hand knowledge. Who in the state department deleted that requirement? Also when and why?
Maybe I’m wrong in defending Trump in this latest much ado about nothing over the Ukraine conversation. If Carlton Fletcher says it’s a witch hunt, then there must me more to it.
We are in a booming Trump economy, and the state of Georgia’s tax collections are lagging. To keep the state government and social services going, we must furlough the teachers.
Way to go, Flint RiverQuarium, and congratulations on your 15th anniversary! Saturday’s Water, Wings & Wildlife festival was excellent, one of the best things we’ve had here in a long time. The picture of the little girl on the front page of Sunday’s Herald pretty much sums up the way most of us who attended felt.
MDMC: Point of the spear.
Love to eat at Captain D’s but won’t be going back. My husband and I were approached by a panhandler saying he was homeless and asking us to bless him with a bed and a bath. Went to Lowe’s later that evening; as we were leaving my husband was approached by a healthy looking young man panhandling. It’s happened at Blackbeard’s and Cracker Barrel, too. Can’t even go out to eat in peace!
Nancy Pelosi screams “No one is above the law.” What about the hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants the Democrats want to allow to come into our country?