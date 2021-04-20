squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Could someone from the county highway department or the Georgia DOT please explain the 25-foot crepe myrtles lining Newton Road by the airport? The trees’ distance from the edge of the right lane is less than 4 feet in a 55 mph zone. Big trees make very poor guardrails.
Guilty as Trump. The ”if not guilty” threats of violence and confrontation, acts of incitement and threats to the jury by Maxine Waters is hypocritical and criminal insurrection against the sacred foundation of justice that she, as a congressperson, swore to uphold, defend and which she demands for black America. Charge and imprison her.
Channel 10 weather readers: Call yourself meteorologists, when in fact all you do is look on computers like the rest of us, but your scare tactics to try and get viewers is getting very tired. What’s worse is that officials for some reason make decisions based on your poor computer-reading skills.
Q: What’s worse, COVID or ignorance? A: Ignorance. There’s no vaccine for that. That Masked Man
With all these cities planning for what will occur after the trial verdict in Minneapolis, the one thing that is lacking is a clear warning to all individuals. Peaceful protests will be allowed. Once it crosses the line to rioting and or looting, there will be a swift and sure response to stop it by any means necessary.
All you who are all apoplectic about Maxine Waters’ idiotic ramblings, don’t forget that the guy you worship did the same thing as president of the United States, and his minions followed his orders.
I submitted an ignorant squawk. With police in grave danger from radicals, they would be defenseless with rubber or wooden bullets. They do need intense training that deals with the various situations they face and higher pay to attract the best applicants.
Looks like Will Smith, Delta, and the baseball commissioner have not read the new voting law in Georgia: Stop listening to Stacey Abrams.
Maxine Waters is the polar opposite of Martin Luther King. She should be expelled from Congress for her inflammatory comments about the trial in Minneapolis.
When are the morons going to fix their traffic light?
It’s been three weeks since Vice President Harris was given responsibility for the border crisis and she still hasn’t been there. Or held a press conference. Or issued a statement. But during a visit to Chicago she was able to make time for a bakery visit. Maybe that’s her strategy: “Let them eat cake!”
So Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar attempt to launch a racist caucus in the Republican party. In true SMR fashion, once they get caught, instead of taking responsibility, they attempt to turn themselves into the victims by blaming the media. You SMRs’ inaction either means you approve or that you lack character (or both). Signed, Yours Truly
Sunday’s article about Bishop left no doubt: Party man all the way. He is definitely for the Democratic bill that assures all individuals can vote — note the word “individual” used in the bill which can mean undocumented people. No ID, mail-in ballots distributed so unused ones can be collected.
