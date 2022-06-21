squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It would be nice if The Albany Herald would print the election results.
Squawker, a politician saying he is “working to bring down drug prices for seniors” is a joker. Meeting with Pharma executives and doing feel-good handshake videos is old and worn out. When was the last big decrease in drug prices? Never. The Patriot
Making sense in the USA: where a ticket fine is issued for an unregistered lawnmower trailer, but a free plane ride to Miami is given to 200,000 undocumented illegals crossing the southern border.
When we devolve to the point that teachers have to carry deadly weapons to school, we’re done as a society. We’ve become just a late-term banana republic. Of course, that’s just what the gun nuts want ... everybody shooting everybody else. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
Excellent article by Mr. Will Thault on Father’s Day. I’ve really come to enjoy his writing.
Food Lion, I need to thank you for Ms. Diana and her expeditious, caring, patient and responsive action to take care of an error that could have cost this senior citizen money that I did not have. It is a joy to be treated fairly and with respect, and she showed me the epitome of what that looks like. I will always shop at your Dawson Road store. Thanks.
Squawker, about my “staying home and drinking” statement: No. 1, lighten up. It was a joke. I have been voting for 57 years. No. 2, you said if I didn’t vote I had no right to complain. I have a right to complain as long as I am a citizen of this country and pay my taxes. So lighten up and have a drink. May I suggest Scotch on the rocks?
Instead of build back better, put it back the way you found it.
Lock down schools during the day, place armed officers in the building. Train and arm teachers who want to carry. Mass shootings would be difficult for would-be mass shooters who prefer gun-free school zones.
Global Warming Looney Squawker: “Climate change deniers” call this time of year summer. It gets really hot in SOWEGA due to our constantly changing climate. If it were snowing, I’d say you’re onto something.
I’m sure the NAACP would be happy to fund the preservation of the C.B. King building.
China and India are upping total coal production by 700 million tons to 5.6 billion total tons, nine times more than the U.S. So tell me again, how do we cut their production in the name of climate change?
Pat-racist is back again. Of course he can spell racist being that he is one. He said he didn’t attend ASU and from the tone of his squawks, he didn’t attend any college. Then he wants a piece of me. Hey, Pat, despite the name you’ve chosen, you talk and squawk like a racist, so you’re just another racist. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton, there is no such thing as a “woremouth” but there is a warmouth. We have determined that I am older than you, and I grew up in a mill village and never slept in an air conditioned room until I was 16 on spring break in a “cabin” with nine of my buddies. We never had an air conditioned car. What would you give up now to aid your climate change?
