The biggest problem with Biden’s BBB plan is not that it’s “too costly” or “filled with pork.” It’s that Biden — and his Democratic pals — have not done a good job of explaining it. The overwhelming majority of it is what Americans want, but Republicans and Democrats have focused on the wrong thing ... as usual.
Mitch McConnell is a joke. He should go. He is one of the biggest hypocrites in the history of the American government.
Falling asleep as the chairman of a meeting proves Rep. Nadler needs to retire or get fired. He is as bad as President Biden.
Biden’s AG seemed to be clueless when he went before Congress. He didn’t answer most of the questions, but it was plain to see that the teachers’ unions are calling the shots and trying to quash any dissent from parents who are against Critical Race Theory.
When Trump was President, the democrats accused him of trying to be a dictator. Now we have Slow Joe as president, and he is ruling as a dictator. The Biden Administration is pressing ahead to make this country a socialist country.
We who love our true president are not a cult; we’re true Americans.
With two-faced politicians reversing themselves after initially calling the Jan. 6 riots “reprehensible” — and, of course, the GOP’s Lord and Savior claiming otherwise — it’s no wonder these laughably twisted followers are saying the insurrection attempt was “no big deal.” You apologists are why America is dying ... your blind loyalty to a vile, corrupt, evil person is sickening.
I could really care less about Braves baseball being in the Squawkbox.
I’m looking forward to learning more about the candidates in the Herald’s series. We’ve had B.J. and Coleman featured; let’s get the rest of them in there. And voters, you should do your part by reading these stories to find out what the candidates are all about.
Went out shortly after sunset and saw well over a dozen vehicles without lights. Please turn your lights on at dawn and dusk, as well as when it’s rainy or foggy. They help you be seen by other drivers. That Vaccinated Man
Attorney General Merrick Garland is showing his true colors since he has been in office and in the hearings going on now. The Republicans did a good day’s work when they kept this political hack from becoming a Supreme Court Justice.
A message to Whoopi Goldberg and “The View:” Americans are more concerned about the crisis our country is in that is affecting our everyday life. No one cares about what happened on Jan. 6. That in no way shape or form is affecting our way of life.
California’s new restrictive laws concerning trucks operating in the state are part of the reasons for the port backup. Industry experts said the rules certainly impact the availability of drivers and trucks. Plus, the high cost of diesel within the state doesn’t help the situation.
