Truly deserved thanks to the many KADB volunteers (some on employer’s clock), for setting the community example picking up tons of debris. Thanks as well to the many more offenders who, without legal or moral consequence, continue to litter every day to make that necessary and possible.
Thanks for the feature on the young man whose work ethic is an example to us all. Sir, if you ever want a change of scenery, I have a place for you in my company.
Am I missing something here? One who builds just for now will always be unprepared for the future. Why would you make a long-term decision like not continue building the Transit Center because of a short-term issue of staffing for now? That is not 20-20 hindsight. That is just hind. Seems to be so Albany thought-process-like.
Glad to read about the Transportation Center in Friday’s and Sunday’s Herald. Hopefully, this means Greyhound will also resume service along with city buses. This wasn’t explicit in either article. It’s really a shame that a city the size of Albany doesn’t have a better transit system.
Sorry, Fletcher, that “vote for the man, not the party” doesn’t work. All the good ones are Republican.
I am a huge fan of Gail Drake, not only for her excellent writing skills but also for her bringing history alive accurately in her columns. She is also a caring and dedicated member of our community. Thank you, Gail.
In Sunday’s Squawkbox, Yours Truly made a serious error. Swap out SMRs with Yours Truly, and his squawk would be true and spot on. What a deranged person Yours Truly really is.
Putting Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket for the Senate is giving the election away. To put this Trump puppet in office would be disastrous.
It’s so good to read that there are still men out there who know what it means to work for a living. Thank you for your hard work, Cleveland Shannon.
Like the late associate justice of the Supreme Court Antonin Scalia, I am an originalist in my interpretation of the Constitution. Every citizen is guaranteed by the Second Amendment the right to own, possess and carry a muzzle-loading flintlock musket. Nothing more and nothing less.
The person who made the comment about the old fisherman and same-sex marriage needs to look up the meaning of sar-chasm.
In the story about one of her employees, B.J. Fletcher said we have a government that encourages people not to work for a living. Until a few months ago, she was part of that government.
Every politician running can promise all they are going to do. But none of them can put a guarantee with those promises. Vote for the proactive ones, not ones with promises.
Increase the speed limit on Slappey — 35 mph is ridiculous for such a busy street. No elementary school-age children cross at the intersection of Slappey and Whispering Pines.
I’m sorry, but Kemp, Trump, et al had their wealth before running for public office and becoming public servants. Stacey Abrams got her wealth as a result of her running for public office from nationwide donations. Humongous difference. Abrams is a public leech.
