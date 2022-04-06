squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you to the woman shown picking up trash in her neighborhood. All of us should take pride and work toward a cleaner environment as she is doing.
No truer words were every written than those of your editorial this morning. Our giveaways of food and health care items and every other thing imaginable by churches and nonprofits without having to show need has created a welfare state that continues to grow.
Squawker, you need to wake up and come into the 21st century. Robots have long since moved beyond the realm of toys and are now increasingly integral to manufacturing, warehousing, law enforcement, even retail. As robotics grows, so will job opportunities.
Tips to save on gas: Check your tires, reduce your speed, avoid lots of stops and starts, get rid of extra weight, don’t vote for Democrats.
I guess, if “The Dukes of Hazzard” is revised, the Duke boys will be drivin’ a Prius named Revision, with a rainbow painted on top.
Does it concern others that six of our best and brightest, students at West Point, overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl on spring break in Miami? Almost killed all of them.
Welcome to the Albany city government, Ms. Monk. I was impressed with your story; we need more people like you willing to work their way up. Good luck, and thanks for sharing your story.
A neighbor and his law enforcement wife put up a flagpole and ran up the U.S and Georgia flags. They left them up day and night until there were only tiny fragments left. They then put up two more and repeated. What they perceive as a show of respect has turned into a show of disrespect. I have seen others around town. Don’t be like these people.
If your wife is mad at you, buy a new fishing rod. She will still be mad at you, but you will have a new fishing rod.
Your definition of racist is off. I sensed that the discussion was evolving to an action like “trying to push a car up a hill with a rope.” What would be the point? And you really thought you won an argument.
Ms. Monk: Please maintain the work ethic that you have and don’t be led astray by those city lifers who just clock in every morning, do as little as possible, then collect their big checks each couple of weeks. We need people like you who are willing to earn your living.
How to get votes and maintain control: Give able-bodied people all their basic needs free. Not only will they rely on you, they will grow increasingly lazier and won’t cause trouble. Nice column, Mr. Fletcher.
Mr. Truly, we aren’t simply boycotting Disney for sticking its unwanted nose into the voters’ business. The plan is to have the Florida legislature repeal the Reedy Creek agreement and put Disney in its place. Perhaps the sting of paying untold millions of new taxes will bring some clarity to the board and shareholders. The Patriot
There are those who jeopardize the sovereignty of the nation and the future of mankind over how they feel, what they want and the name of a NASA telescope. There are bigger things, fiercer enemies that will take all their rights and kill their children. Time to shut up and go to your room.
