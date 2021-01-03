squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Why can a senate candidate hold a rally in a church parking lot? What happened to the separation of church and state?
My octogenarian friends in Clay County are already getting the COVID vaccine. (They are not in a nursing home.) When will Dougherty County provide the same?
The contractors that were “fixing the roads” in Smithville did not fix anything except the mayor’s driveway.
This squawk will serve to warn the Republicans who didn’t bother voting during the November election to get off the couch and make sure you vote this time. The Senate must remain as a Republican stronghold to protect America from being totally taken to the cleaners by Democrats. The cheating by Democrats cannot be repeated on the 5th of January, Do your part for America.
Dr. Carlton Fletcher, how are nursing home residents continuing to die from COVID despite staff wearing masks and PPE? Why is COVID spreading and lockdowns happening in Europe despite everyone wearing masks? The virus was never a hoax; the hoax was experts such as yourself and other doctors telling us how to best protect ourselves.
If the state of Georgia legalizes pot, the state Government will take our guns away.
The Republicans have so bought into Trump’s lies and illegal maneuvers, they’re trying to corrupt the constitution. These are the people y’all think should run our country?
It’s disgusting that a gang of Republican senators and representatives are trying to overturn and steal the election to keep a would-be dictator in power. Our citizens overwhelmingly elected, with no voter fraud and after the incredible failures of Trump, Joe Biden as president. Perhaps they are trying to pander to a whining spoiled brat; if so their lack of integrity as our elected representatives is disgusting.
Why does Albany’s largest gym still have a ladies’ side and a co-ed side but no men’s side? Thought those days were past.
The People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist party have been exploiting the United States of America for decades, enabled by Democratic politicians. China has said they plan to have total control of America by 2027, and they plan to exterminate 90% of America’s population. Biden is bought and paid for by Communist China.
I loved Herschel Walker as a Georgia Bulldog, but I don’t think much of his picks for the U.S. Senate.
Hey, Ossof, in your TV ad, you talk about what you’re going to do on Day 1. All of those things have been either done or in the process of being worked on.
Republicans are right: Let’s get rid of socialism. Social Security and Medicare should be the first programs to be deleted.
With what has come out about these four candidates, how in the heck did they ever get selected to begin with? This can’t be the best Georgia had to offer.
Why, oh why, did Georgia change the fireworks laws so that every idiot in the state can blow them off for hours at a time? Fireworks belong in the hands of pros, not fools. For about five or six holidays every year, we have lost dogs, dead dogs, dead horses, forest and house fires, and children with serious injuries.
