Payday candy bar is changing its name because it is offensive to people who don’t work.
Taxpayers, it is unconstitutional for a government to tax you and some of your funds go to other people. Assert your rights.
To the person stating in the Squawkbox that the schools teach students to hate their country, their own race and their parents and become anti-American: Where in the world do you get that information from? You need to find out what their parents and friends teach them. Oh, and the media, what do they teach kids and people?
YT, you’re a classic militant. When you don’t have any facts or stats to attack the assertion that 15% of the population commits 70% of the violent and theft crimes, you pull out the race card. You’re pathetic, and if you ever wore the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, you were what we real Marines called a 10 percenter.
I find it interesting that the bright young student with a 4.0 GPA and multiple scholarship offers uses incorrect English when stating that she wants to “work up under someone” in another firm before establishing her own firm.
You people complaining about the brewery and the radio station ... you don’t know the half of it.
Now that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got eliminated, we will see less Buccaneer flags on cars and less people wearing Buccaneers caps. They will be replaced by whoever wins the Super Bowl this year. These are what you call bandwagon fans. They win, you jump on, they lose, you jump off. I also see less Alabama flags.
Rather than put city documents out in Spanish, why not let the Spanish-speakers learn to read in English, the national language? We don’t do such for the Asians, Russians, Germans, Elbonians, et al. Get with the program.
Jimmy Carter builds houses for the poor. Slick Willie has a foundation to help feed the hungry. Dubya has a think tank and paints portraits of veterans. The Chosen One has a foundation to register voters. Now, when speaking at events, Trump has to beg for applause at a brunch at his gaudy golf club. So sad.
I know Albany has a problem with panhandlers. You can’t use the exit ramps off the bypass at North Slappey without running into panhandlers in wheelchairs, crutches, you name it. They are there daily. Why won’t the police tell these people with the cardboard signs sitting at the exit ramps daily to leave?
A couple of weeks ago someone was talking about having an electric car and being stuck on I-95 during the storm. Their comment was the the heater would last just as long as that of a gas vehicle. I certainly will not dispute that, but I do know that someone can bring me a couple of gallons of gas and I will be on my way. What are you going to do?
Amen to the squawk about the local so-called radio station. It sounds like a bunch of unprofessional drunks who know nothing about music. Like you said, no more for me.
Yes, Squawker, Georgia is Blue.
Fun story about Shuckums. Panama City tries to act like it’s a sophisticated tourist destination, but it didn’t used to be called the “redneck Riviera” for no reason. Oh, and happy birthday.
