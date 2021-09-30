squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Parents have the right and responsibility to tell the school system what they can and cannot teach their children. Get involved.
Want to talk about a super spreader event? Let’s talk about the State Fair at Perry. Profit over safety.
St. Paul’s downtown will be holding its annual blessing and spreading of pet’s ashes on Oct. 9th. You don’t have to be a member, but you must call and get ashes to them ahead of time.
I’m taking a leap of faith and getting the COVID booster. I just hope this is the last one. Of course, it wouldn’t have been needed if people would get off their duffs and get the shots. Your reasons for not doing so just are not viable.
I need a vacation from myself.
I’m amazed at the content of this forum ... nothing but the same old blather about one side vs. the other. None of you — not a single one of you — is going to change anyone’s minds about national politics. How about using some of that energy to get involved with local issues? There, your voice will actually matter.
Mayor Bo should change the city of Albany’s name to “Entitlement Town” instead of the Good Life City.
Amen, Squawker. It gets tiring voting for “the lesser of two evils” over and over. It’s time for the political parties to put up some candidates who are worth voting for.
It’s a shame city residents ever elected someone like Demetrius Young in the first place — if he represents your ward, then you’ve got a lot of sad people in that district. Now he thinks of himself as a “king-maker?” Son, you couldn’t make a decent peanut butter sandwich.
It’s funny watching Gov. Kemp and these other state officials fall over each other trying to prove they’re the most conservative and have the best wishes of Georgians in mind as they suddenly remember that the voters are the ones who put them into — or out of — office.
The Georgia DNR public notice of proposed Regulations: Subject 391-1-10, Rule 391-1-10-.01, Subject 391-1-9, Rule 391-1-9-.01, Rule 391-1-9-.02, Rule 391-2-9-.03. Summary: “Don’t post bad things on social media.” Are you kidding? Government irrelevant, inefficient, convoluted, endless bureaucracy of nothingness at its best. What was once common sense has now become job security.
I am loving the new Wacktionary definitions. They add a much-needed dose of humor and light-heartedness to the Squawkbox. Please keep them coming. Signed, Yours Truly
Would B.J. be giving away her food and produce for vaxxers if she wasn’t running for re-election? Just wanted to know.
I’ve said it before; I’ll say it again: Ken Dyer made the smart move by requiring masks in the Dougherty County School System. Now all the other systems — including that “system of excellence” to the north — are playing catch-up.
If the unvaccinated continue to listen to Fox News to “do your own research,” you may die of COVID.
I’m like you, Fletcher (well, in this way), I love watching the repeats of “The Sopranos” on HBO. But I disagree that there’s nothing good on the “premium channel.” John Oliver’s show is well-written and has some of the best social commentary ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.